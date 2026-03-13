Examining the Fit of Dolphins' Newest Offensive Line Addition

The Miami Dolphins are addressing one of their biggest position of need with their latest free agent addition.

The team announced its signing of former Los Angeles Chargers offensive lineman Jamaree Salyer on Friday. The length and salary of the contract are unknown at the time of writing, but it’s safe to assume it’s a low-cost one-year deal.

Miami was in desperate need of some help on the offensive line. After cutting James Daniels, the team’s right guard spot was open. However, it also lost Larry Borom and Cole Strange to free agency, meaning its primary backup spots were also open.

Jamaree Salyer’s Fit With Dolphins

When looking for potential offensive line help on the open market, it’s always nice when you can get a player with legitimate experience. Salyer has 40 career starts, and he’s played a decent amount of tackle and guard in that span.

Last season, Salyer played 309 snaps at left tackle and 157 at right guard. He also had one game at right tackle, logging 42 snaps in Week 5 against the Commanders.

He was a full-time starter in his first two seasons, playing left tackle as a rookie and then switching to right guard in his second year. Salyer showed some promise as a sixth-round pick, but he never quite took the jump to becoming a solid starter.

He allowed 44 and 41 pressures, respectively, in his first two seasons, and gave up 22 in his limited action last year, according to Pro Football Focus.

In Salyer’s defense, the Chargers’ offensive line has been an injured mess for the past couple of seasons. Salyer has his problems for sure, but it’s hard for everyone to operate when there is no consistency upfront — something Dolphins fans are also familiar with.

Right now, you can pencil in Salyer as the team’s starting right guard. Miami’s offensive line is LT Patrick Paul, LG Jonah Savaiinaea, C Aaron Brewer, RG Jamaree Salyer, and RT Austin Jackson. That group will be responsible for protecting new QB Malik Willis.

Of course, this doesn’t mean the team won’t use one of its five top-100 picks on an offensive guard in the upcoming 2026 NFL draft. In fact, that’s our preferred outcome for the team and Salyer.

Salyer’s value really comes as a backup, thanks to his versatility and experience playing in that role before. It’s a lot different than being a starter, and Salyer understands the challenges that come with playing in a pinch.

Salyer’s Scouting Report

Salyer was a sixth-round pick from Georgia in the 2022 NFL draft. He’s got solid size at 6-4, 325, and 33 ⅝-inch arms.

There was a debate about whether he was better off at tackle or guard coming out of school, and although he started at tackle as a rookie, his best position is guard. Salyer isn’t a bad athlete, but he just doesn’t have the reactive quickness to consistently match speed rushers off the edge.

That’s usually the sign that a player would be better off on the interior. As a run blocker, Salyer could lean into his frame a little more and play with more physicality. He’s got more strength than he plays with.

Overall, Salyer has good baseline traits and performance for an NFL offensive lineman. He’s just not the type of player you want starting 17 games for your team every season.