Phillips' First Post-Trade Comments, Farewell to South Florida, Money Matters
Jaelan Phillips began the new chapter of his NFL career Monday, but not before saying goodbye to the Miami Dolphins and their fans.
After being traded to the Philadelphia Eagles for a 2026 third-round pick, Phillips took to Instagram to post a message to the organization with which he had been since arriving to South Florida as a first-round pick in the 2021 NFL draft.
"I want to thank the Miami Dolphins organization and the South Florida community for embracing me for these last 5 years," Phillips wrote in an Instagram story. "I am forever grateful to everyone who welcomed me and made me feel at home. I wish nothing but the best to the team, organization, and fans."
The Dolphins returned the favor with a social media post of appreciation with the simple message, "Thank you, JP."
PHILLIPS ARRIVES IN PHILLY
Phillips made his way to Philadelphia on Monday, where he shared his first public comments in an interview with radio station WIP.
"I mean, it's incredible," Phillips said. "It's like, I had no idea this was going to happen, but, I mean, there's literally no other team I'd rather play for. Obviously, Philly is a storied franchise, great tradition here, incredible team. So I'm just excited to get in, get to work with the guys. Man, I'm super excited. It's gonna be awesome."
Phillips' first game with the Eagles will be next Monday night against the Green Bay Packers.
With the defending Super Bowl champion Eagles, who led the NFC East with a 6-2 record, Phillips will be reunited with defensive coordinator Vic Fangio.
In their one season together in 2023, Phillips was on his way to the best season of his career before it was derailed by the torn Achilles tendon he sustained on Black Friday. As it was, Phillips had 6.5 sacks in only eight games, just two shy of his career high of the 8.5 sacks he recorded in 17 games as a rookie in 2021.
"Yeah, I love Vic as a person and as a coach," Phillips said. "I had some good success with him. Excited to get back into his system and play with other guys on defense too.
"I'm just going to work my ass off. I'm going to come in, be a humble worker, earn the guys' respect, earn the fans' respect, just come in and do everything I can to support the team. Want to be able to fly around and make plays, yeah, literally fly around."
THE PHILLIPS FINANCIALS
To facilitate the trade and land that third-round pick from the Eagles, the Dolphins made a financial concession for the Eagles.
Phillips' 2025 contract called for $13.3 million guaranteed in base salary, which means he's got $6.6 left for the rest of the season. The Dolphins converted $5.1 million of that salary into a signing bonus, leaving the Eagles on the hook for only $1.5 million of salary, according to ESPN reporter Field Yates.
Phillips will become an unrestricted free agent after the 2025 season.
