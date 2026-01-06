Ranking All 29 Dolphins Players Set to Be Free Agents This Offseason

Miami Dolphins will have plenty of roster turnover this offseason. There will be a new general manager, of course, but the team also has a whopping 29 unrestricted free agents this offseason.

We’ve decided to rank all 29 of them, considering their play and whether the Dolphins should try to re-sign them this offseason.

Ranking Dolphins Unrestricted Free Agents

1. Rasul Douglas, Cornerback

Douglas was excellent this past season, and the Dolphins don’t have much going on at cornerback for next season. If Douglas can be re-signed for a short-term deal at a reasonable price, his veteran presence would be a big help.

2. Greg Dulcich, Tight End

Dulcich finished the season fourth on the team in receptions despite playing in just 10 games. Miami has struggled to find a pass-catching tight end in recent years, but Dulcich might finally be the one.

He’s also young and shouldn’t cost the team too much.

3. Jack Jones, Cornerback

Jones wasn’t quite as good as Douglas this past season, but he proved to be a starting-caliber player at a position of need. He’s also only 28, so he shouldn’t regress athletically this offseason.

4. Kader Kohou, Cornerback

Remember Kader Kohou? The team’s best cornerback at the start of training camp? He missed the entire year with a torn ACL, but if he’s healthy, the Dolphins should retain him on a short-term deal.

His slot and outside flexibility could prove critical in a room that could see a lot of turnover this offseason.

5. Darren Waller, Tight End

It’s hard to rank Waller, but he’s an incredibly impactful player still. However, he just can’t stay on the field. This ranking is really based on talent alone, but if the Dolphins brought him back on another one-year deal, it would be an OK move.

6. Jake Bailey, Punter

Bailey was one of the lone bright spots for the Dolphins this season. He had a rough Week 18, but his body of work from this season was that of a high-quality punter.

7. Riley Patterson, Kicker

Patterson is another odd case for the Dolphins. Jason Sanders is under contract for next year, but Patterson just broke his franchise record for made field percentage across five seasons.

8. Elijah Campbell, Safey/Special Teams

Campbell is a valuable special teams option for the Dolphins, and there’s really no reason not to bring him back for that role.

9. Benito Jones, Defensive Tackle

Jones has been a solid depth player for the Dolphins, but there’s room to improve that spot this offseason if the team wants to.

10. KJ Britt, Linebacker

Britt did a nice job in his only start, and he’s a physical presence with a good special teams background. The Dolphins should look to upgrade at the starting LB spot next to Jordyn Brooks, but having Britt as a depth piece makes sense.

11. Joe Cardona, Long Snapper

Cardona is the team’s starting long snapper, and Miami didn’t seem to have any issues snapping the ball this season.

12. Larry Borom, Offensive Tackle

Borom will draw the ire of fans, but as backup offensive linemen go, his position flexibility and baseline traits are fine enough.

13. Cole Strange, Guard

Strange got better as he settled into his role at right guard. He shouldn’t be a starter next season, but if Miami retains the same offensive system, having him as a primary backup would be fine.

14. Willie Gay Jr., Linebacker

Gay was a preseason standout who just couldn’t get onto the field much this season. He’s a solid athlete and special teams option, but Miami could upgrade this spot.

15. Ifeatu Melifonwu, Safety

This is quite the drop for Melifonwu, who many were excited about heading into the season. Between injuries and on-field gaffs, things just didn’t go well for Melifonwu in Miami.

16. D’Wayne Eskridge, Wide Receiver

Eskridge can provide some wide receiver depth and return kicks or punts. It’s not a flashy job, but someone has to do it.

17. Cedrick Wilson, Wide Receiver

Speaking of non-flashy jobs, Wilson was basically signed in the middle of the season to block from the slot. He did a fine enough job at that, but the Dolphins can find someone who offers a little more.

18. Daniel Brunskill, Offensive Lineman

Brunskill and Miami’s six offensive line package was a cool story this year. The package should stay, but the Dolphins can find someone who executes a little bit better than Brunskill.

19. Alexander Mattison, Running Back

Mattison got hurt in the preseason and was placed on season-ending injured reserve. Still, he looked solid before the injury, but the Dolphins don’t need him back next season.

20. Quinton Bell, Edge Rusher

This might be a bit of a harsh ranking for Bell, but he’s been given a decent bit of opportunity the past two seasons and really hasn’t done anything with it. I’d like to see Miami try something else on the edge and special teams.

21. Ashtyn Davis, Safety

Davis was arguably Miami’s worst “starter” this past season. He was completely overwhelmed in the running game and barely made any plays in coverage. The Dolphins have to do better at safety next season.

22. Artie Burns, Cornerback

Burns is another player with a preseason injury who didn’t play at all this season. He barely played in 2024 either, so it’s hard to imagine he’ll be a high priority for Miami.

23. Liam Eichenberg, Guard

Eichenberg never even made it off the PUP list this year with an injury, and the Dolphins got better backup play out of Cole Strange and Larry Borom. It’s time to move on from the former second-round pick.

24. Zach Wilson, Quarterback

Wilson’s talent obviously could place him higher on this list, but he hasn’t played meaningful football in two years, and it’s clear the Dolphins were right about Quinn Ewers being a better option.

25. AJ Green, Cornerback

Green was a late addition to the roster after some CB injuries. He recorded just one tackle in minimal action, but he’s young enough to still develop a bit.

26. Caleb Johnson, Linebacker

Johnson ended the season on injured reserve after only appearing in two games.

27. Kendall Lamm, Offensive Tackle

Lamm was brought back after the Eagles cut him ahead of the season. His preseason tape in Philly was rough, and the Dolphins should have better options.

28. Germain Ifedi, Offensive Tackle

Ifedi was a late-summer addition that got placed on IR before the season started.

29. Yodny Cajuste, Offensive Tackle

Cajust was signed on Aug. 14 as a depth piece and placed on season-ending injured reserve four days later on Aug. 18.

