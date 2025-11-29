Setting the Stage for the Week 13 Dolphins-Saints Matchup
The Miami Dolphins will look to make it three in a row when they face the New Orleans Saints in their first post-bye game at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday.
Here's all the pertinent info for this Week 13 Dolphins-Saints matchup.
MIAMI DOLPHINS (4-7) vs. NEW ORLEANS SAINTS (2-9)
Date: Sunday, November 30, 2025
Time: 1 PM EDT
Site: Hard Rock Stadium; Miami Gardens, Fla.
Weather.com Forecast: The temperature in Miami Gardens between 1 and 4 p.m. ET on Sunday is expected to be 80 degrees. The forecast calls for partly cloudy cloudy skies with a 19-21 percent chance of rain range and winds of 13 mph.
TV: FOX
Announcers: Chris Myers (play-by-play), Mark Schlereth (color analyst), Jen Hale (sideline)
FINAL INJURY REPORT
Dolphins — CB Rasul Douglas (foot/ankle), T Austin Jackson (toe), DT Benito Jones (ankle) and TE Darren Waller (pectoral) are questionable.
Saints — RB Alvin Kamara (knee/ankle) is out; WR Chris Olave (back) is questionable.
DOLPHINS-SAINTS REGULAR SEASON HISTORY
Regular season series history: Dolphins lead 7-6
Last five meetings:
December 27, 2021 at New Orleans — Dolphins 20, Saints 3
October 1, 2017 at London, England — Saints 20, Dolphins 0
September 30, 2013 at New Orleans — Saints 38, Dolphins 17
October 25, 2009 at Miami — Saints 46, Dolphins 34
October 30, 2005 at Baton Rouge — Dolphins 21, Saints 6
Dolphins' largest margin of victory: 21 (1974 at New Orleans; Dolphins 21, Saints 0)
Dolphins' largest margin of defeat: 21 (2013 at New Orleans; Saints 38, Dolphins 17)
Highest-scoring matchup: 80 points (2009 at Miami; Saints 46, Dolphins 34)
Lowest-scoring matchup: 20 points (2017 at London, England; Saints 20, Dolphins 0)
Former Saints players with the Dolphins: WR Cedrick Wilson Jr., LB Willie Gay Jr.
Former Saints coaches with the Dolphins: Offensive coordinator Frank Smith was a coaching assistant with the Saints in 2010-11 and offensive assistant/OL coach from 2012-14
Former Dolphins players with the Saints: DT Davon Godchaux, TE Jack Stoll
Former Dolphins coaches with the Saints: Senior offensive assistant Scott Linehan, defensive line coach Bo Davis
SAINTS SCOUTING REPORT
Expectations were low for the Saints in 2025 in Kellen Moore's first year as head coach, particularly with a shaky quarterback situation, and that's exactly how things have played out. New Orleans deserves some credit for playing tough in the early going, but the Saints just don't have the personnel to win many games. New Orleans' two victories came against the New York Giants in Week 5 and against the Carolina Panthers (on the road) in Week 10. Second-round pick Tyler Shough failed to win the starting QB job out of training camp, but he replaced Spencer Rattler early in the season and has been pretty inconsistent. New Orleans does have a handful of talented veterans, though only Cameron Jordan and Demario Davis are sure to play Sunday.
THE BIGGEST REASON THE DOLPHINS WILL WIN
The New Orleans offense has been unimpressive all season even with their full complement of players, with the Saints tied for last in the NFL in scoring with the Las Vegas Raiders. And now RB Alvin Kamara will sit out this game because of a knee injury and WR Chris Olave is a question mark with a back issue, WR Rashid Shaheed was traded at the deadline, and WR Brandin Cooks recently was waived. It's really difficult to envision Shough being able to be very productive without playmakers on offense and Miami won't need to produce much on offense to leave with a win.
THE BIGGEST REASON THE DOLPHINS WILL LOSE
The Saints do have some talent on defense and have put together some good performances, most notably at Carolina when they held the Panthers to 175 total yards in their 17-7 victory. They also forced five turnovers in their victory against the Giants in October. Turning the ball over seems to be the one way the Dolphins can lose this game, barring an unexpected strong showing by the New Orleans offense.
FINAL DOLPHINS-SAINTS PREDICTION
When the NFL schedule was released, this always looked like the easy game for the Dolphins and that hasn't changed — even with Miami's sub-par performance this season. New Orleans clearly is in rebuilding mode and the injuries to Kamara and Olave logically eliminated — or at least greatly reduced — their chances of pulling off an upset in this game. The Dolphins' biggest challenge this week was making sure the players remained focus on the task at hand and didn't start worrying about the playoff picture or what's coming up down the line.
Final Score: Dolphins 27, Saints 10
