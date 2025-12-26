Setting the Stage for the Week 17 Dolphins-Buccaneers Matchup

The Miami Dolphins will close out their 2025 home schedule when they face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday in what could be a must-win game for the visitors in rookie seventh-round pick Quinn Ewers' second NFL start for the home team.

Here's all the pertinent info for this Week 16 Dolphins-Buccaneers matchup.

MIAMI DOLPHINS (6-9) vs. TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS (7-8)

Date: Sunday, December 28, 2025

Sunday, December 28, 2025 Time: 1 PM ET

1 PM ET Site: Hard Rock Stadium; Miami Gardens, Fla.

Hard Rock Stadium; Miami Gardens, Fla. Weather Channel Forecast: The forecast for Miami Gardens on Sunday afternoon, according to AccuWeather, calls for a temperature of 78 with sunny skies and only a 3 percent chance of precipitation. The winds are expected to be about 7 mph with gusts up to 9 mph.

The forecast for Miami Gardens on Sunday afternoon, according to AccuWeather, calls for a temperature of 78 with sunny skies and only a 3 percent chance of precipitation. The winds are expected to be about 7 mph with gusts up to 9 mph. TV: FOX

FOX Announcers: Kenny Albert (play-by-play), Jonathan Vilma (color analyst), Jen Hale (sideline)

DOLPHINS-BUCCANEERS REGULAR SEASON HISTORY

Regular Season Series History: Bucs lead 7-5

Last Five Meetings:

October 10, 2021 at Tampa Bay — Buccaneers 45, Dolphins 17 November 19, 2017 at Miami — Buccaneers 30, Dolphins 20 November 11, 2013 at Tampa Bay — Buccaneers 22, Dolphins 19 November 15, 2009 at Miami — Dolphins 25, Buccaneers 23 October 16, 2005 at Tampa Bay — Buccaneers 27, Dolphins 13

Series Superlatives:

Dolphins' Largest Margin of Victory: 19 (1991 at Miami; Dolphins 33, Buccaneers 14)

19 (1991 at Miami; Dolphins 33, Buccaneers 14) Dolphins' Largest Margin of Defeat: 28 (2021 at Tampa Bay; Buccaneers 45, Dolphins 17)

28 (2021 at Tampa Bay; Buccaneers 45, Dolphins 17) Highest-Scoring Matchup: 85 points (1985 at Miami; Dolphins 41, Buccaneers 38)

85 points (1985 at Miami; Dolphins 41, Buccaneers 38) Lowest-Scoring Matchup: 29 points (2000 at Miami; Buccaneers 16, Dolphins 13)

Connections:

Former Buccaneers Players with the Dolphins: LB K.J. Britt, LB Quinton Bell

LB K.J. Britt, LB Quinton Bell Former Buccaneers Coaches with the Dolphins: OL coach Butch Barry, LB coach/run game coordinator Joe Barry, assistant head coach/TE coach Jon Embree

OL coach Butch Barry, LB coach/run game coordinator Joe Barry, assistant head coach/TE coach Jon Embree Former Dolphins Players with the Buccaneers: QB Teddy Bridgewater, G Dan Feeney, LB Anthony Walker, TE coach Justin Peelle

QB Teddy Bridgewater, G Dan Feeney, LB Anthony Walker, TE coach Justin Peelle Former Dolphins Coaches with the Buccaneers: Head coach Todd Bowles, pass game coordinator George Edwards, offensive coordinator Josh Grizzard, assistant secondary coach Tim Atkins

BUCCANEERS SCOUTING REPORT

Tampa Bay appeared headed for a fifth consecutive NFC South title when it entered its bye with a 6-2 record, but the Buccaneers have fallen apart and now could be eliminated from playoff contention with a loss in this game. The Bucs' stretch of six losses in seven games did start off against playoff teams New England, Buffalo and the Rams, but the last three have come against each of their division opponents, the most recent a 23-20 setback against the Carolina Panthers. Injuries hit the Bucs hard on the offensive line and at wide receiver this season, but they were able to navigate those until recently. QB Baker Mayfield has struggled lately after being mentioned as a potential MVP candidate in October; he's got seven touchdowns and six interceptions in Tampa Bay's past six games with a passer rating of 72.6.

THE BIGGEST REASON THE DOLPHINS WILL WIN

The Buccaneers still might end up winning the NFC South, but they clearly are reeling and there are problems everywhere. In addition to Mayfield's uneven play, which we already mentioned, the defense also has sprung some leaks, particularly against the pass. Head coach Todd Bowles, who served as Dolphins interim head coach for the final three games of the 2011 season, could find himself on the hot seat and he took a lot of criticism after the loss last week for not throwing more often despite Tampa Bay finally having a standout wide receiver foursome — Mike Evans, rookie Emeka Egbuka, Chris McMillan and Chris Goodwin — all available for only the second time this season.

THE BIGGEST REASON THE DOLPHINS WILL LOSE

It should be desperation time for the Buccaneers, and one would think there will be no shortage of passes in this game, particularly after what Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins did against the Dolphins last weekend. With safety Minkah Fitzpatrick expected to be sidelined for a second consecutive game because of a calf injury, it's easy to see Tampa Bay putting up big yardage through the air. The biggest key to success for Miami should be the running game, but Tampa Bay ranks seventh in the league in yards allowed per game (though it's middle of the pack in terms of yards per attempt).

FINAL DOLPHINS-BUCCANEERS PREDICTION

The Dolphins offense likely will be a bit more productive in Ewers' second start, but it's still difficult to see Miami being able to match Tampa Bay score for score, particularly if adversity hits because giving up points in bunches is something we've seen this season. The status of Pro Bowl left tackle Tristan Wirfs could be significant if he winds up not playing because of his toe injury and if the Dolphins can take advantage by getting pressure and forcing Mayfield into mistakes. But Miami didn't force a turnover in either of the past two games, and we don't really see that changing. This should be a closer game than last week, but it's still hard to see Miami pulling it off.

Final Score: Buccaneers 31, Dolphins 23

