Setting the Stage for the Week 18 Dolphins-Patriots Matchup

The Miami Dolphins will look to close out a disappointing 2025 season in style when they face the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on Sunday.

Here's all the pertinent info for this Week 18 Dolphins-Patriots matchup.

MIAMI DOLPHINS (7-9) vs. NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (13-3)

Date: Sunday, January 4, 2026

Sunday, January 4, 2026 Time: 4:25 PM EDT

4:25 PM EDT Site: Gillette Stadium; Foxborough, Mass.

Gillette Stadium; Foxborough, Mass. Weather.com Forecast: The temperature around Foxborough on Sunday, when the sun will set at 4:27 p.m. (right after kickoff) is expected to reach a high of 32 with a low of 9 at night. The game should be played under cloudy skies with little chance of rain and the wind expected to be 8 MPH. TV: FOX (Joe Davis, play-by-play; Greg Olsen, color analyst; Pam Oliver, sideline)

FINAL INJURY REPORT

Dolphins — S Minkah Fitzpatrick (calf) is out; RB De'Von Achane (shoulder) is doubtful; LB Quinton Bell (illness), OL Aaron Brewer (neck), LB Jordyn Brooks (hamstring), OL Austin Jackson (back/groin), LB Chop Robinson (concussion), K Jason Sanders (right hip) and WR Jaylen Waddle (ribs) are questionable.

Patriots — LB Harold Landry (knee), LB Robert Spillane (ankle), DL Khyiris Tonga (foot) and G Jared Wilson (concussion protocol) are out; FB Jack Westover (ankle) and CB Charles Woods (foot) are questionable.

DOLPHINS-PATRIOTS REGULAR SEASON HISTORY

Regular Season Series History: Dolphins lead 63-54

Dolphins lead 63-54 Last Five Meetings:

September 14, 2025 — Patriots 33, Dolphins 27 November 24, 2024 at Miami — Dolphins 34, Patriots 15 October 6, 2024 at New England — Dolphins 15, Patriots 10 October 29, 2023 at Miami — Dolphins 31, Patriots 17 September 17, 2023 at New England — Dolphins 24, Patriots 17

Dolphins' Largest Margin of Victory: 52 (1972 at Miami; Dolphins 52, Patriots 0)

52 (1972 at Miami; Dolphins 52, Patriots 0) Dolphins' Largest Margin of Defeat: 43 (2019 at Miami; Patriots 43, Dolphins 0)

43 (2019 at Miami; Patriots 43, Dolphins 0) Highest-Scoring Matchup: 77 points (2007 at Miami; Patriots 49, Dolphins 28)

77 points (2007 at Miami; Patriots 49, Dolphins 28) Lowest-Scoring Matchup: 3 points (1982 at New England; Dolphins 3, Patriots 0)

3 points (1982 at New England; Dolphins 3, Patriots 0) Former Patriots Players with the Dolphins: P Jake Bailey (2019-22), LS Joe Cardona (2015-24), CB Jack Jones (2022-23), OL Cole Strange (2022-24)

P Jake Bailey (2019-22), LS Joe Cardona (2015-24), CB Jack Jones (2022-23), OL Cole Strange (2022-24) Former Patriots Coaches with the Dolphins: None

None Former Dolphins Players with the Patriots: WR Mack Hollins (on IR), OL coach Dough Marrone

WR Mack Hollins (on IR), OL coach Dough Marrone Former Dolphins Coaches with the Patriots: Defensive coordinator Terrell Williams

PATRIOTS SCOUTING REPORT

So much for the Patriots needing some time under new head coach Mike Vrabel to get back to prominence. Even the most optimistic of New England fans have to be astounded by the dramatic one-year turnaround, where the Patriots can tie the NFL record for biggest victory jump in one season of 10, set by the 1999 Indianapolis Colts and matched by the 2008 Dolphins. The Patriots will come into the game with a shot at the No. 1 seed in the AFC playoffs with a victory and a loss by the Denver Broncos against the L.A. Chargers, though that possibility took a hit when Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh announced that QB Justin Herbert would sit out to make sure he's ready to go for the playoffs. Even then, the Patriots will need a win to secure the No. 2 seed and home-field advantage in the second round in a potential matchup with current 3 seed Jacksonville. On an individual front, second-year QB Drake Maye is one of the leading candidates for NFL MVP along with Rams QB Matthew Stafford and he currently leads the league in completion percentage and average pass length per completion.

THE BIGGEST REASON THE DOLPHINS WILL WIN

The Dolphins had every chance to win when the teams met in Week 2 at Hard Rock Stadium, but came up short after giving up a kickoff return for a touchdown and failing to score on two fourth-quarter drives where they could have taken the lead. After their 2-7 start, the Dolphins have gone 5-2 and they shouldn't be lacking for motivation, especially with head coach Mike McDaniel's job security in question. The key to a victory here will be the same as it's been all season, marrying an effective running game with a couple of takeaways on defense.

THE BIGGEST REASON THE DOLPHINS WILL LOSE

For all the talk about their soft schedule — New England has played only three games against teams with a winning record and lost two — the Patriots didn't get to 13-3 by accident. After showing flashes as a rookie on a struggling team, Maye has made a big jump into elite status. And, to no one's surprise from a Vrabel team, the Patriots are tough and generally don't beat themselves. One key issue for the Dolphins in this matchup could be the availability of a handful of front-line players.

FINAL DOLPHINS-PATRIOTS PREDICTION

Maybe it's not the same thing because there are no playoff ramifications involved for them, but pullling off a win in this game is the kind of signature moment McDaniel has lacked in his time as Dolphins head coach — the quality win late in the season on the road. The Dolphins came up spectacularly short in their last similar test when they fell behind 28-3 against the Pittsburgh Steelers in the game that eliminated them from the playoffs before two late scores made the final margin more respectable. While few are ready to put New England in the legitimate Super Bowl contender category, the Patriots clearly have discovered some magic. New England isn't likely to be able to land the No. 1 seed, but playing for that home-field advantage in the second round is a big enough incentive that a letdown should be part of the equation here no matter what happens in Denver. The Dolphins haven't quit and won't in this game, but they just don't have enough to pull off the big upset in the end.

Final Score: Patriots 26, Dolphins 20

