Setting the Stage for the Week 2 Dolphins-Patriots Matchup
The Miami Dolphins will look to bounce back from their disappointing showing in their season opener when they face the New England Patriots at Hard Rock Stadium.
Here's all the pertinent info for this Week 2 Dolphins-Patriots matchup.
MIAMI DOLPHINS (0-1) vs. NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (0-1)
- Date: Sunday, September 14, 2025
- Time: 1:00 PM EDT
- Site: Hard Rock Stadium; Miami Gardens, Fla.
- Weather.com Forecast: The temperature around Miami Gardens from 1:00 PM and 4:00 PM EST on Sunday is expected to be 87 degrees with partly cloudy skies and a 15 percent chance of rain. The wind is expected to be 5-6 MPH.
TV: CBS (Andrew Catalon, play-by-play; Charles Davis, color analyst; Jason McCourty, color analyst; AJ Ross, sidelines)
FINAL INJURY REPORT
- Dolphins — CB Storm Duck (ankle), OL Austin Jackson (toe), DT Benito Jones (oblique) and TE Darren Waller (hip) are out; CB Ethan Bonner (hamstring) and RB Jaylen Wright (knee) are doubtful; S Ashtyn Davis (knee) is questionable.
- Patriots — CB Christian Gonzalez (hamstring) and DE Keion White (illness) are out; LB Marte Mapu (neck) and T Morgan Moses (foot) are questionable.
DOLPHINS-PATRIOTS REGULAR SEASON HISTORY
- Regular Season Series History: Dolphins lead 63-53
- Last Five Meetings:
- November 24, 2024 at Miami — Dolphins 34, Patriots 15
- October 6, 2024 at New England — Dolphins 15, Patriots 10
- October 29, 2023 at Miami — Dolphins 31, Patriots 17
- September 17, 2023 at New England — Dolphins 24, Patriots 17
- January 1, 2023, at New England — Patriots 23, Dolphins 21
- Dolphins' Largest Margin of Victory: 52 (1972 at Miami; Dolphins 52, Patriots 0)
- Dolphins' Largest Margin of Defeat: 43 (2019 at Miami; Patriots 43, Dolphins 0)
- Highest-Scoring Matchup: 77 points (2007 at Miami; Patriots 49, Dolphins 28)
- Lowest-Scoring Matchup: 3 points (1982 at New England; Dolphins 3, Patriots 0)
- Former Patriots Players with the Dolphins: P Jake Bailey (2019-22), LS Joe Cardona (2015-24), LB Matthew Judon (2021-23)
- Former Patriots Coaches with the Dolphins: None
- Former Dolphins Players with the Patriots: WR Mack Hollins, OL coach Dough Marrone
- Former Dolphins Coaches with the Patriots: Defensive coordinator Terrell Williams
PATRIOTS SCOUTING REPORT
The Patriots are starting over under new head coach Mike Vrabel in 2025, though if it already hadn't been clear there would be growing pains, that became obvious after a lackluster 20-13 loss against the Las Vegas Raiders in the season opener. Vrabel, a former Patriots linebacker, took over for Jerod Mayo and is expected to bring the Patriots back to respectability after his mostly successful tenure as head coach of the Tennessee Titans. The Patriots were very active in free agency, signing defensive starters like Milton Williams and Carlton Davis II and went about trying to help young quarerback Drake Maye by selecting tackle Will Campbell with the fourth overall pick in the 2025 NFL draft. Maye struggled in the 2025 season opener, while the defense had a hard time containing Raiders quarterback Geno Smith, who ended up passing for 362 yards.
THE BIGGEST REASON THE DOLPHINS WILL WIN
While the Patriots no doubt added some talent in free agency and through the draft, this remains overall an undermanned group, particularly with the team's best defensive player (Gonzalez) missing the game with his hamstring injury. The Patriots have a brand new secondary with Gonzalez out of action and the only player in the foursome is Davis. The Dolphins are facing the right team to get their passing game going if they can give Tua Tagovailoa some time to throw. On the other side of the ball, the Patriots offensive line is suspect and starts two rookies on the left side, Will Campbell and Jared Wilson. This is the game where the Dolphins pass rush could and should make a difference.
THE BIGGEST REASON THE DOLPHINS WILL LOSE
Did you watch the opener against the Colts? That Dolphins team looked like it would have a hard time against any opponent. It's also not great that the Dolphins will play without the starting right side of their offensive line, with Kion Smith and Larry Borom taking over for James Daniels and Austin Jackson, against a defense that produced four sacks in the opener.
FINAL DOLPHINS-PATRIOTS PREDICTION
There's really no such thing as a must-win game in Week 2, but this one comes pretty close for the Dolphins after that abomination of an opener and with the Buffalo Bills looming on the schedule. The Dolphins will have the home-field advantage in the September sun and should have a talent advantage as well, but it's difficult to predict a comfortable victory after what we saw in Indianapolis. The Dolphins almost assuredly will have a better performance, but we also should expect the same from a Patriots team that looked very underwhelming in Mike Vrabel's debut. If the Dolphins were right, this would have the makings of a comfortably victory. But the Dolphins are trying to get right, so it'll be a close call.