Six Players on Final Dolphins Injury Report for Baltimore Game
The Miami Dolphins ruled out one player on their final injury report for their Thursday night matchup against the Baltimore Ravens, but have five other players whose status is in question.
Tight end Julian Hill, as expected will miss a second consecutive game because of the ankle injury he sustained in the second half of the Week 7 loss against the Cleveland Browns and one can expect Hayden Rucci to get elevated from the practice squad again.
Safety Ashtyn Davis was listed as doubtful, but it's hard to envision him playing considering he missed all but one play against the Atlanta Falcons after sustaining a quad injury and didn't take part in the one practice of the week Wednesday.
The only other player who wasn't a full participant at practice Wednesday was edge defender Bradley Chubb, who was limited and listed as questionable with his shoulder/foot issues.
If Chubb winds up being inactive, then logic would suggest that Quinton Bell would be elevated from the practice squad, and either Matthew Judon or Chop Robinson would take his place in the starting lineup.
Along with Davis, safety Ifeatu Melifonwu was listed as questionable because of a thumb injury, though fellow safety Elijah Campbell should be ready to return after missing three games with a quad injury.
If Melifonwu can't play, the Dolphins could be short a safety with the expected departure of rookie John Saunders Jr. and no other safety on the practice squad to elevate.
Safeties Minkah Fitzpatrick and Dante Trader Jr. also didn't get a game status designation after being on the injury report this week.
Rookie cornerback Jason Marshall Jr. didn't get a game status designation, so he seems on track to return from IR for the Baltimore game. The Dolphins do have a roster opening after placing cornerback Storm Duck on injured reserve Tuesday.
Wide receiver Dee Eskridge was the other player listed as questionable, the result of the shoulder injury he sustained against Atlanta.
If he can't play, then look for second-year player Tahj Washington to be in the lineup after being inactive against the Falcons.
FINAL RAVENS REPORT
Lamar Jackson's expected return to the lineup got another stamp because he didn't get a game status designation.
In fact, not one Baltimore player got one of those, meaning every player on their 53-man roster will be avaialble.
That includes tackle Ronnie Stanley, who was limited in practice Tuesday.
The Ravens conducted a walk-through Wednesday and estimated all their players as full participants.