The Big Lesson the Dolphins Should Take from Super Bowl LV

Among the many lessons we could take from Super Bowl LX is one the Miami Dolphins clearly understood even before making their regime change.

In easily handling the upstart the New England title for their second Super Bowl title in franchise history, the Seattle Seahawks showed the value of being able to affect a quarterback with pressure with just a four-man rush.

Yes, the Seahawks got a sack from cornerback Devin Witherspoon on a blitz and really had a second one on the play that resulted in Uchenna Nwosu's touchdown when he was denied the stat because Nwosu caught the ball in the air after Witherspoon nailed Drake Maye to turn in from a sack-strip into an interception.

This was kind of what we saw in the Super Bowl last year as well when the Philadelphia Eagles' front four dominated the Kansas City Chiefs offensive line on their way to a 40-22 victory that wasn't anywhere near as contested as the final score might suggest.

So, yeah, the Dolphins were on to something when they loaded up on defensive tackles in the 2025 NFL draft with the selections of Kenneth Grant in Round 1, Jordan Phillips in Round 5 and Zeek Biggers in Round 7.

That, of course, followed the selection of Chop Robinson in the first round of the 2024 draft.

And, based on his comments during his introductory press conference, new GM Jon-Eric Sullivan sounds like he plans on continuing to beef up the defensive line — as well as the offensive line.

"Anybody that's in this business will tell you that, but we'll build this from the inside out," Sullivan said. "I think you have to do that. I think you have to, to make sure that your line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball is big, tough, resilient and that there's depth so that you can survive the — it's a violent game, there's going to be injuries — that you can survive injuries."

There's no denying the value of having quality pass rushers in the interior of the defensive line, and we've seen that time and again with the Dolphins and throughout the NFL.

Before they dropped to 25th in the NFL this season, the Dolphins were 10th and fourth the previous two seasons with two different coordinators, Vic Fangio in 2023 and Anthony Weaver in 2024.

One constant, though, was the production of Zach Sieler as an interior pass rusher as he reached double digits in sacks both times.

This just-completed season, Sieler finished with 5.5 sacks, none in the first nine games when the Dolphins were 2-7.

Coincidence? Maybe. Maybe not.

For historical reference, just think back to the two Giants-Patriots Super Bowls, particularly the first one, when the biggest — by far — reason New York was able to upset the undefeated Patriots was their front four harassing Tom Brady for most of the game.

WHERE THE DOLPHINS STAND

As Sullivan and new head coach Jeff Hafley evaluate the current roster — the first task of any new regime — they'll have to ask themselves whether the Dolphins have enough to develop a consistent pass rush without having to rely on the blitz too much.

The hope starts with Sieler becoming the pass rusher he was in 2023 and 2024 and Robinson going back to the form he showed in the second half of his rookie season in 2024 before a very disappointing and troubling performance in 2025.

The three rookie defensive linemen had their moments this past season, but there frankly wasn't a ton to justify major optimism that any could become productive pass rushers. It was, however, just one season and maybe Grant can take a big step forward in 2026.

The Dolphins have five picks in the first three rounds, and there absolutely is a need for a defensive lineman, whether it be an interior player or a 4-3 defensive end with pass-rushing ability.

Get ready to hear names like Reuben Bain Jr., Akheem Mesidor, Keldric Faulk and Zion Young, among others, as prospects mentioned as potential Dolphins draft targets.

Sam Darnold was a great redemption story all season and he capped it by becoming a Super Bowl-winning quarterback, but it was the defense that carried the way all season for the Seahawks.

And it all started up front.

And that's where the Dolphins need to focus their attention — and their resources.

