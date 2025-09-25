The Biggest Key to a Dolphins Defensive Turnaround
The Miami Dolphins must figure out how to stop teams from running the football if they hope to gain some control of the 2025 season.
The secondary was considered the weak spot of the defense, but the inability to stop the run has been a key storyline of Miami’s 0-3 start. The Indianapolis Colts, New England Patriots and Buffalo Bills each ran for over 120 yards, and Anthony Weaver’s unit faces another tough test with the New York Jets and the ninth-ranked rushing attack next up on the schedule.
Last year, the Dolphins held opponents to fewer than 104 rushing yards per game. This year, however, they’re struggling to make teams uncomfortable by winning on early downs. Opposing offenses are averaging 4.5 yards per attempt against Miami, which has led to the league’s 28th-ranked run defense at 145 yards per game.
The inability to stop the run, combined with the Dolphins too often playing from behind, has also led to an increase in rushing attempts. Miami has faced 32 rushing attempts per game through three weeks. That ranks 30th in the league, and it’s a jump of more than eight attempts from last season.
Problems Begin in the Trenches
Bradley Chubb and Chop Robinson have combined for four sacks, which also double as four tackles for a loss. Outside of those four quarterback takedowns, Miami’s defensive tackles and edge rushers haven’t tackled a ball carrier behind the line of scrimmage.
Zach Sieler, who signed a three-year contract extension in August, led the Dolphins with 13 tackles for a loss in 15 games last season. He was expected to be the solidifying presence on a defensive front with several new starters, but he has just 10 total tackles through three games.
Calais Campbell and Emmanuel Ogbah left in free agency after combining for 21 tackles for a loss last season. While Chubb and Jaelan Phillips are back in the lineup, they’re both still building momentum after missing extended time due to injury.
Rookie first-round pick Kenneth Grant was drafted to fill the void left by Campbell’s departure to the Arizona Cardinals, but he’s still adjusting to life in the NFL with eight tackles and one pass breakup early in his professional career.
It hasn’t necessarily been an issue for the front line, but missed tackles have also been a problem for the defense. Linebacker Tyrel Dodson is second in the league with 33 tackles. But he’s also missed a team-high five tackles, part of Miami’s 31 total misses this season.
The Dolphins have four defensive backs — Jason Marshall Jr., Minkah Fitzpatrick, Jack Jones and Ashtyn Davis — who have also missed more than two tackles, according to Pro Football Focus.
The inability to get off the field has led to Miami’s opponents holding on to the ball for a league-high average of 34:45 per game.
What Happens When Miami Stops the Run?
It’s hard to imagine the Dolphins’ struggles against the run aren’t tied to their lack of impact plays elsewhere. They’re one of three teams without a takeaway and sit tied for 19th in sacks per game despite having plenty of talent off the edge.
Chubb is top 10 in sacks, Robinson is coming off his explosive second half of his rookie year, and Phillips is pressuring quarterbacks on over 17% of his rushes. But without forcing opponents into obvious passing downs, that production hasn’t swung games, as Miami is averaging just two sacks.
The root of the issue comes on early downs. Opponents are consistently finding positive yardage on the ground, setting up third-and-manageable situations where they can run or throw, preventing Miami from fully unleashing its pass rush. As a result, the defense ranks 29th, with offenses converting nearly seven third-down attempts per game.
A telling stat has the Dolphins as one of only four teams in the NFL — along with the Philadelphia Eagles, Seattle Seahawks and Atlanta Falcons — that faced through three games more third-and-1 and third-and-2 situations on defense than a third-and-8 or longer.
Until the Dolphins prove they can stop the run, offenses will continue to dictate the pace and effectively limit the damage of their talented pass rush.