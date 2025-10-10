The Details on Tua's Injury, Status and Other Updates
QB Tua Tagovailoa indeed will start for the Miami Dolphins against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 6.
Head coach Mike McDaniel confirmed the news before practice Friday morning when he shared some details about Tua's latest injuries.
Tagovailoa showed up on the injury report this week because of hip and left thumb issues and listed as a limited participation in practice Wednesday before being moved to full Thursday.
McDaniel said the hip issue involves the right hip, the one he injured at the University of Alabama and not the one he injured against the Houston Texans, but that this is a different issue.
McDaniel added the left thumb wasn't much of an issue, saying that Tagovailoa was able to grip the ball normally.
SMITH'S COMMENTS
Offensive coordinator Frank Smith said before practice Thursday the team didn't have a major concern about Tagovailoa's health status despite the quarterback being limited in practice Wednesday because of issues involving a hip and the thumb of his throwing hand.
"We're working through the process to Sunday," Smith said, "but, I mean, we're not anticipating any setback for him for playing on Sunday."
Tagovailoa missed the end of the 2024 season, of course, because of the injury to his left hip, but Smith said he wasn't sure whether it's the same hip that's currently an issue.
Smith also said there was no major concern with the hip.
"Both of them are just parts of ... I think when you're playing quarterback, there's contact that comes," he said. "But ultimately, we're working through and not really anticipating anything as far as Sunday hindering his performance."
Smith was asked about how the thumb injury might have occurred.
"I can't remember exactly how it was, but yeah, ultimately he's working through stuff for the week and we're not overall concerned for Sunday," Smith said.
Smith said there was no concern about Tua's ability to throw.
Tagovailoa was sacked three times during the 27-24 loss against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, but there was no indication whether he was injured during the game or during practice Wednesday.
OTHER INJURY UPDATES
-- The Dolphins will be without LB Tyrel Dodson and S Elijah Campbell. Dodson, who's in the concussion protocol, was at practice Friday but wearing a red no-contact jersey.
-- McDaniel said he was "hopeful" that center Aaron Brewer would be able to go against the Chargers despite a pectoral injury, but Brewer was not working during the portion of practice open to the media.
-- Wide receiver Cedrick Wilson Jr. is on track to make his debut in his return to the Dolphins after being out last week following a minor knee procedure.