Two Dolphins Players Fined for Buffalo Game
Rookie Ollie Gordon II had a solid performance for the Miami Dolphins against the Buffalo Bills in Week 3, with one of the highlights an 8-yard run that converted a third-and-1 on the opening possession.
But that run wound up costing Gordon, who was fined $5,045 for unnecessary roughness because for "use of helmet."
That run gave the Dolphins a first-and-goal at the Buffalo 4-yard line, and Gordon scored his first NFL touchdown three plays later.
Gordon, though, wasn't the most heavily fined Dolphins player this week, that honor going to center Aaron Brewer.
Brewer was fined $17,389 for a blindside block, which also came on that opening drive.
The play involved was a short completion from Tua Tagovailoa to wide receiver Malik Washington that was called back for a penalty on guard Kion Smith for being downfield early.
Brewer was fined for throwing a shoulder to defensive end A.J. Epenesa while he was chasing the play, and the contact hardly was that significant.
The fine to Brewer was tied for third-most expensive among the 20 levied against NFL players this week.
For those wondering, no Buffalo player was fined for an action from the Week 3 game against the Dolphins.
PREVIOUS 2025 FINES
In the first two games, the only Dolphins fine went to wide receiver Malik Washington.
He was fined $5,611 for use of the helmet in the Week 2 game against the New England Patriots.
The play was a 16-yard reception by Washington to the New England 3-yard line that was nullified by a holding penalty on Brewer. Patriots safety Craig Woodson was injured as a result of the collision with Washington.
The Dolphins did not incur any fines stemming from their Week 1 loss against the Indianapolis Colts.
No player has been fined this season for any action against the Dolphins.