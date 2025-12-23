Weaver Responds to Jordan Poyer Complaints About Dolphins Defense

Veteran safety Jordan Poyer is back with his old team after one forgettable season with the Miami Dolphins, and he recently opened about some issues he saw with that 2024 Miami defense.

Poyer, back with the Buffalo Bills, said he didn't understand the scheme of then-first-year defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver, not did any of his teammates on defense.

During his weekly media session Tuesday, Weaver addressed Poyer's comments.

"I think, one, you're trying to bring in and install a new system, right?" Weaver said. "And then you're bringing all these, like, kind of free agent vet mercenaries that all have their opinions from other systems they've come from. So in doing that, you're trying to bring all that together. And you want to disregard the things they've done, but you want them to understand what you're trying to get built and buy into that. And there's a process that needs to occur. There's kind of like, you got to shed some layers of stuff that some of the things that they used to do in order to get what you want done and to do it our way. So, yeah, I could see where he could get that opinion."

Poyer spent just the 2024 season with the Dolphins after he had been released by the Buffalo Bills and he rejoined the Bills this summer after first not finding a team in free agency.

POYER'S COMMENTS

Poyer's comments were part of a comprehensive feature on the veteran safety by NFL writer Tyler Dunne for his Go Long site.

“It was the first time in my career,” Poyer told Dunne, “I felt alone on the field. It’s one of the worst feelings. You’re out there having to guard everything. I didn’t understand our defense. Nobody understood our defense. I can understand concepts of how an offense is trying to attack us — but if I don’t know where the guy next to me knows where he’s supposed to go? It’s draining. It took a lot out of me. Mentally, physically, emotionally.

“And we’re getting our ass whupped.”

Poyer told Dunne he contemplated retiring after the 2024 season, but now he's back on the Bills roster and starting at safety after first rejoining them on the practice squad.

