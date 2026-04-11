What Had Dolphins Center Aaron Brewer Feeling 'Shook'?

The Miami Dolphins sent shockwaves through the NFL when they made what arguably was the biggest trade of the offseason. They sent Jaylen Waddle to the Denver Broncos for a package of draft choices as part of their roster overhaul.

Analysts, fans and pundits alike all had their reactions. Naturally, players did as well.

Dolphins center Aaron Brewer sat down with former Dolphins offensive lineman Terron Armstead on his podcast, The Set in Phoenix, Arizona, to speak about a variety of topics. That included his future in Miami, what his thoughts were on the NFL Annual Meeting, and of course, how he felt about the trade sending one of his team’s best players to an AFC opponent.

Brewer was candid when asked by Armstead about the trade of Waddle, which was a clear signal that his team was going into rebuild mode after spending multiple seasons going all out in an attempt to compete for a Super Bowl.

Initial Shock

"My initial reaction is I'm just shocked. I'm shook," Brewer said to Armstead.

"I'm like, what are we doing? But then at the same time, I'm happy for my brother. It's always a family perspective, like, yeah, I want to have the best team we can have, but I love when people go to a different position and I always wish the best for them. So, I hope he's fine."

Waddle went from a rebuilding team to a contender with a move from Miami to Denver with new Dolphins GM Jon-Eric Sullivan's stated desire to get younger and cheaper across the roster. Meanwhile, Waddle’s new team finished just one game short of a Super Bowl berth a season ago, and should be primed to compete at the highest level again.

For those who were left behind like Brewer, the pain of the thought of a rebuild sets in before being willing to move forward realizing that they can only control what they can control.

Brewer was one of Miami’s top players on the offensive line, as the second-team All-Pro received a PFF grade that ranked him 2nd among 40 qualified centers in 912 snaps.

His PFF pass-blocking grade of 71.2 ranked 10th among 40 qualified centers, but he did some major damage on the ground. His run-blocking grade of 91.5 ranked 1st at the position.

He allowed 12 total pressures in pass protection. That total included 1 sacks and 1 hits allowed to opposing pass rushers. He was flagged for 9 penalties over the course of the season.

"Then my next thought right after that, like, OK, what are we finna do?" Brewer said.

"What are we doing in that wide receiver room? Who is the next man up? So, every time with something like that, I'm looking at the people we've still got.”

Next man up is a common phrase used across an NFL locker room whenever someone is lost via injury or a transaction.

Sometimes, these transactions are used as a means to create opportunities for other players. Brewer touched on that possibility with Armstead as well, while also imploring those players getting an opportunity to embrace their moment.

Play With a Chip

“Because when you see something like that, you've got to put something on your shoulder," Brewer said. "That's an extra chip. You see an opportunity. Anytime somebody is gone, Bradley Chubb is gone, that next defensive end, outside linebacker? Opportunity. A receiver left. Hey, Malik (Washington), opportunity. So, that's where my mindset went with it a little bit.”

Of course a chip on the shoulder is not all that is going to matter for those replacing some of the guys who were sent out the door earlier this offseason. Between Waddle, Bradley Chubb, Tua Tagovailoa, Tyreek Hill and Minkah Fitzpatrick, Miami has a lot of production to replace.

Waddle was a 1,000-yard receiver and the team’s top target. His void is a significant one to fill as the Dolphins are set to break in a new starting quarterback this fall.

In For the Long Haul?

Despite moving on from all the veterans that the previous regime deemed core players, Brewer sees himself as someone who could be sticking around for the foreseeable future.

Armstead asked him about his contract situation and whether it was fair to say he could see a contract extension coming his way in the near future. While Brewer would not fully commit to that idea, he did not leave much to the imagination.

"I see something in the near future. I wouldn't say I'm quite a visionary, but I see something in the near future," Brewer said.