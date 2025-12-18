What History Suggests Ewers Debut Will Look Like

Quinn Ewers will become the ninth rookie quarterback to start a game for the Miami Dolphins when they face the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday.

While there will be a lot of anticipation to see what Ewers can do in the Mike McDaniel offense, history tells us to keep our expectations tempered — both from a team and individual standpoint.

As a team, the Dolphins are 2-6 in games started by a rookie quarterback, the two wins coming with Tua Tagovailoa in 2020 and David Woodley 40 years earlier. From an individual perspective, only two of the eight quarterbacks reached 200 yards passing, Ryan Tannehill in the 2012 season opener and, of course, Dan Marino in 1983.

Here then is the rundown:

DOLPHINS ROOKIES IN THEIR FIRST NFL START

SKYLAR THOMPSON, 2022, vs. MINNESOTA, 24-16 loss

Stat line: 7 of 13 for 89 yards, 0 touchdowns, 0 interceptions, 1 sack

The seventh-round pick had played all but one snap the previous week against the New York Jets after Teddy Bridgewater was pulled by the concussion spotter, but this technically was Thompson's first start and he also had practiced as the start that week. But his outing also would be cut short, in his case by a hand injury while he threw an incompletion on his third drive. Thompson's first two drives got into Minnesota territory, but the second was derailed by one of the most mind-boggling sequence in recent history with the Miami offense flagged five times — yes, five — in seven snaps.

TUA TAGOVAILOA, 2020, vs. L.A. RAMS, 28-17 win

Stat line: 12 of 22 for 93 yards, 1 touchdown, 0 interceptions, 1 lost fumble, 1 sack

This was Tua's second appearance after he had finished off the Dolphins' 24-0 victory against the New York Jets in the previous game. Things didn't get off to a good start against a very good Rams defense as he was sacked by Aaron Donald on the second offensive snap and L.A. recovered. But it was the Dolphins defense and special teams that dominated that day, with Andrew Van Ginkel scoring on a fumble return, Jakeem Grant on a punt return, and Kyle Van Noy returning another fumble to the Rams 1-yard line. Tua's first NFL touchdown pass was a 3-yarder to DeVante Parker after Christian Wilkins' interception gave Miami the ball at the Rams 33.

RYAN TANNEHILL, 2012, at HOUSTON, 30-10 loss

Stat line: 20 of 36 for 219 yards, 0 touchdowns, 3 interceptions, 2 sacks

After landing the starting job in training camp as a rookie in large part because veteran David Garrard sustained a knee injury, Tannehill faced a tough challenge against J.J. Watt and the Texans defense in the season opener. The Dolphins led 3-0 after the first quarter, but things unraveled in the second quarter when Tannehill was picked off on three straight drives and Daniel Thomas lost a fumble to make matters worse. The Dolphins' only touchdown that day came on a punt return by Marcus Thigpen.

JOHN BECK, 2007, at PHILADELPHIA, 17-7 loss

Stat line: 9 of 22 for 109 yards, 0 touchdowns, 0 interceptions, 0 sacks

This wasn't the 2012 Texans or 2020 Rams defense that Beck was facing, but the challenge for him was that he hadn't played a down in any of the first nine games while the Dolphins were starting off 0-9. This was another rough day for the Miami offense, and as with Tannehill in 2012, the only Miami touchdown came as the result of a punt return, this one by Ted Ginn Jr.

DAN MARINO, 1984, vs. BUFFALO, 38-35 loss in OT

Stat line: 19 of 29 for 322 yards, 3 touchdowns, 2 interceptions, 3 sacks

After Marino replaced struggling starter David Woodley the previous two games, Don Shula gave him the start for this Week 6 game against the Bills and, as legend goes, this might have been the only time Shula smiled after a loss. The reason was that he had found his quarterback. That the Dolphins gave up the lead on a touchdown pass with 23 seconds left was disappointing no doubt, but Marino's performance was the story of that day.

DAVID WOODLEY, 1980, vs. NEW ORLEANS, 21-16 win

Stat line: 4 of 15 for 61 yards, 0 touchdowns, 3 interceptions, 0 sacks, 22 yards rushing

After veteran Bob Griese struggled in the first two games of the 1980 season, Shula used veteran Don Strock to start the third game and then decided to make the switch to the rookie eighth-round pick against a Saints team that came to the Orange Bowl with an 0-3 record. The stat line tells you everything you need to know, other than the fact that Woodley was pulled at halftime with Miami down 9-0, and it got to 16-0 before Griese rallied the Dolphins to the victory.

BOB GRIESE, 1967, vs. KANSAS CITY, 24-0 loss

Stat line: 11 of 22 for 101 yards, 0 touchdowns, 2 interceptions, 3 sacks, 13 yards rushing

This was the second year of the Dolphins franchise, so expectations should have been low from the start. This surprisingly didn't go well against a strong Kansas City team.

RICK NORTON , 1966, vs. N.Y. JETS, 19-14 loss

Stat line: 8 of 20 for 97 yards, 1 touchdown, 1 interception, 5 sacks

This was the second game in franchise history, so again expectations should have been low from the start. Norton, the first overall pick in the 1966 AFL draft and a second-round pick of the Cleveland Browns in the NFL draft, had entered the opener in relief of George Wilson.

