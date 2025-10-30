What the Baltimore Game Might Mean for the Dolphins Trade Deadline Strategy
There's as always a lot at stake for the Miami Dolphins in their next game, but the matchup against the Baltimore Ravens might be a bit different since it's the last one before the NFL Trade Deadline.
And the big question that needs to be asked is whether the outcome of this Thursday night game at Hard Rock Stadium might change the team's philosophy and approach to that trade deadline.
With a 2-6 record heading into the Week 9 game against Baltimore, it's hard to imagine a universe where the Dolphins will be buyers and actively seeking to add some veteran help, particularly if it comes at the cost of future draft capital.
The Dolphins more than likely will be in some sort of rebuilding mode after this season and next offseason, so it would make sense for them to accumulate future assets as opposed to giving them away.
But how big of a seller is Miami going to be before 4 p.m. ET arrives next Tuesday?
THE DIFFERENCE BETWEEN A BALTIMORE GAME WIN OR LOSS
The Dolphins find themselves in a very similar situation as the trade deadline last year when they were 2-6 but decided to stand pat and didn't make a deal.
It almost was a surprise that they didn't move veteran defensive lineman Calais Campbell because the team's playoff hopes basically were gone and there was the possibility this could be his final season, with the Dolphins deciding they were confident enough in the idea of a second-half run that they wanted him around to help out.
The Dolphins don't have a player like Campbell this year, a veteran at the end of his career still playing well enough to fetch a decent draft pick in return — remember, the San Francisco 49ers offered a fourth-round pick for Campbell.
There is a more significant difference at play for the Dolphins this year, and that's the uncertainty surrounding GM Chris Grier and head coach Mike McDaniel in light of owner Stephen Ross' statement after the 2024 season that the status quo wouldn't be acceptable only to be followed by another poor start.
While it wouldn't make a significant difference in terms of the standings, a win against Baltimore might convince the Dolphins they've got a chance at another late-season run this year because now they would have won two in a row and looking at the possibility of getting some key players back before too long, whether it be James Daniels, Austin Jackson or Darren Waller.
Remember, the Dolphins declined to make a move last year when they not only were 2-6 but also coming off back-to-back losses against the Arizona Cardinals and Buffalo Bills.
So to dismiss the notion that the Dolphins might operate differently if they're 3-6 would be naive.
Now, if the Dolphins lose to fall to 2-7, that's a bit of a different story, particularly if the game isn't hotly contested, like the loss against Buffalo before the deadline last year was.
There are contract situations also that could lead to moves regardless of the outcome of the Baltimore game.
THE FAMILIAR NAMES
As always, any discussion about the trade deadline should be introduced by saying that nothing is off limits given the right price, as was proven in 2019 when the Dolphins had no intention of moving tackle Laremy Tunsil but eventually relented after the Houston Texans kept upping their offer.
That out of the way, here's what makes sense for the Dolphins amid all the noise.
If you've followed along with the national media trade deadline analysis and reports, including a nugget from ESPN insider Adam Schefter this week, it's pretty well established that the Dolphins might or likely will trade one of their two prominent veteran edge defenders, Bradley Chubb or Jaelan Phillips.
Or maybe they trade both, again if the price is right.
And there's an argument to be made for moving both because of their contract situation, and the argument becomes stronger if the Dolphins lose against the Ravens to fall to 2-7 on the season.
Chubb has two more years left on his contract, but his cap number for 2026 is in excess of $31 million, per Over The Cap, and the Dolphins can save $20 million off that number with a post-June 1 release.
While his performance hasn't been as good this season as his four sacks might suggest, Chubb still likely could help one of the many teams looking for pass-rushing help, whether it be the Philadelphia Eagles, Detroit Lions or even K.C. Chiefs.
Phillips, meanwhile, is playing on his fifth-year option and the Dolphins have to decide whether they want to offer him a long-term contract, but the question is who will be making that decision remains unanswered at the moment.
It's also not out of the question that Matthew Judon could be of interest to a team seeking pass-rush help, though the Dolphins clearly wouldn't get as much in return.
The two trades made by the New England Patriots this week might serve as a good comparison tool, with New England sending safety Kyle Dugger to the Pittsburgh Steelers and defensive lineman Keion White to the San Francisco 49ers along with a seventh-round pick in each case in return for a sixth-round selection from each team.
The lesson here is to keep expectations modest when it comes to a possible return for Phillips or Chubb.
Proposed trades by national media members have suggested the Dolphins maybe getting a fourth-round pick for Phillips, and that might be a high point.
OTHER PROMINENT PLAYERS
As the trade deadline has approached, Jaylen Waddle's name has continued to come up and we'll continue to maintain that dealing him makes zero sense — and that's win or lose against the Ravens — because of his combination of production with a favorable contract ($11.7 million cap number in 2026).
The Dolphins do have a couple of intriguing defensive veterans who could be of interest around the league who might not fit for Miami if they're indeed going to go through a rebuilding project in the offseason.
Those two would be in the secondary, specifically cornerback Rasul Douglas and safety Minkah Fitzpatrick.
Douglas has turned in a very good bounce-back performance for Miami but is older and playing on a one-year contract. With Fitzpatrick, this would depend on getting a very good return after the Dolphins gave him a $16 million signing bonus this summer after re-acquiring him in the trade with the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Those are simply the names that make the most sense, but as we chronicled a couple of weeks back, the idea of a firesale doesn't seem very realistic even if the Dolphins do lose against Baltimore.