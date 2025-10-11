What the Dolphins Week 6 Practice Squad Elevations Mean
After two weeks without making a practice squad elevation, the Miami Dolphins elevated two players for their Week 6 matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers.
Linebacker Quinton Bell and cornerback Isaiah Johnson were the two players who got the call, and the move with each comes with a logical explanation.
And the move with Bell is particularly interesting because none of the five outside linebackers on the roster — Jaelan Phillips, Bradley Chubb, Chop Robinson, Matthew Judon, Cameron Goode — appeared on the injury report this week.
So Bell was added to the game-day roster likely for special teams help, but it's also entirely possible that the Dolphins have decided they need better edge setting on defense than they've gotten so far in the 2025 season.
There have been many issues with the run defense in 2025, with defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver mentioning at one time or another missed tackles, failure to quickly get off blocks, players in the wrong gaps. Doing a better job at setting the edge doesn't seem like it's been as flagrant an issue, but nothing was off limits in terms of blame after the Carolina Panthers rushed for 239 yards last Sunday despite their leading running back, Chuba Hubbard, missing the game with an injury.
As for Johnson, his elevation would seem to suggest that cornerback Storm Duck probably is still a week away from being able to return to the lineup.
Johnson will be the fifth cornerback on the game-day roster against the Chargers, along with Jack Jones, Rasul Douglas, Ethan Bonner and JuJu Brents.
Duck returned to practice this week after being out since he sustained an ankle injury in the opener against the Indianapolis Colts and was listed as questionable on the final injury report of the week.
Lastly, the moves would seem to indicate that center Aaron Brewer will be ready to go for the game against the Chargers after being listed as questionable on the final injury report of the week.
The Dolphins have eight offensive linemen on the 53-man roster, and logic would suggest they would have elevated an offensive lineman if Brewer weren't going to play.
THE DOLPHINS' 2025 PRACTICE SQUAD ELEVATIONS
Week 1 at Indianapolis — K Riley Patterson (1st), RB Jeff Wilson Jr. (2nd)
Week 2 vs. New England — K Riley Patterson (2nd), RB Jeff Wilson Jr. (2nd)
Week 3 at Buffalo — K Riley Patterson (3rd), S Jordan Colbert (1st)
Week 4 vs. N.Y. Jets — None
Week 5 at Carolina — None
Week 6 vs. L.A. Chargers — LB Quinton Bell (1st), CB Isaiah Johnson (1st)
THE CHARGERS MOVES
The Chargers not only made two practice squad elevations for the game Sunday, but a couple of moves involving their 53-man roster as well.
One of those moves was placing former Dolphins defensive tackle Da'Shawn Hand on injured reserve because of a groin injury. Hand already had been ruled out Friday.
To take his place on the 53-man roster, the Chargers signed veteran Bobby Hart from their practice squad and the eight-year veteran is expected to start at right tackle Sunday in what will be his first NFL regular season game since 2022.
In addition, the Chargers elevated running back Nyheim Hines and tackle David Sharpe from the practice squad.
Hines will back up Kimani Vidal and Hassan Haskins, who likely will share the load at running back at rookie first-round pick Omarion Hampton joined Najee Harris on IR.
Sharpe will provide backup offensive line help, with three linemen already ruled out against the Chargers — Joe Alt, Trey Pipkins III and Jamaree Salyer.