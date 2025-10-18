What the Dolphins Week 7 Practice Squad Elevations Mean
The Miami Dolphins should have all sorts of options at cornerback when they face the Cleveland Browns on Sunday.
Not only is Week 1 starter Storm Duck expected back after missing the past five games, the team made veteran Kendall Sheffield one of their two practice squad elevations for this week.
With Duck and Sheffield, the Dolphins will have six cornerbacks available against Cleveland, the others being Jack Jones, Rasul Douglas, Ethan Bonner and JuJu Brents.
It's entirely possible that Sheffield's playing time against the Browns will be limited to special teams, which is what happened against the L.A. Chargers last week with Isaiah Johnson after he was one of the two practice squad elevations.
The biggest story at cornerback, really, is who will start because Duck was in the starting lineup in Week 1 before going out with an ankle injury. Based on the comments from both head coach Mike McDaniel and defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver this week, we shouldn't assume he'll be back in the starting lineup against Cleveland, with both praising the performance of Rasul Douglas in his absence and Jones seems set on the other side.
The other practice squad elevation for the Cleveland game was linebacker Quinton Bell, who got called up for a second consecutive game.
Like Johnson, Bell was limited to special teams against the Chargers.
Maybe Bell will get playing time on defense this time because the run defense hasn't gotten better yet, and the Dolphins have decided they need better edge setting on defense than they've gotten so far in the 2025 season.
It's also possible that the Dolphins could want to get a look at Bell in the event they wind up moving Bradley Chubb and/or Jaelan Phillips before the NFL trade deadline.
THE DOLPHINS' 2025 PRACTICE SQUAD ELEVATIONS
Week 1 at Indianapolis — K Riley Patterson (1st), RB Jeff Wilson Jr. (2nd)
Week 2 vs. New England — K Riley Patterson (2nd), RB Jeff Wilson Jr. (2nd)
Week 3 at Buffalo — K Riley Patterson (3rd), S Jordan Colbert (1st)
Week 4 vs. N.Y. Jets — None
Week 5 at Carolina — None
Week 6 vs. L.A. Chargers — LB Quinton Bell (1st), CB Isaiah Johnson (1st)
Week 7 at Cleveland — LB Quinton Bell (2nd), CB Kendall Sheffield (1st)