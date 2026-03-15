Projecting a Dolphins Defensive Depth Chart After First Week of Free Agency

The Miami Dolphins were very active in the first week of free agency, surprisingly so considering they went to the market with limited financial resources.

Quarterback Malik Willis obviously was the headline acquisition and there was no player on defense who could come close to matching the kind of significance that move could (and hopefully will) have.

But the Dolphins did sign a large number of defensive players to smaller contracts in the hope of finding some hidden gems.

There will be some other significant additions between now and the start of the regular season in September, mainly through the NFL draft next month, but here's an early look at what the Dolphins' defensive depth chart might look like.

PROJECTED DOLPHINS DEFENSIVE DEPTH CHART THROUGH THE FIRST WEEK OF FREE AGENCY

DEFENSIVE TACKLE

Projected starters: Zach Sieler, Kenneth Grant

Backups: Jordan Phillips, Zeek Biggers, Matthew Butler

2025 starters: Zach Sieler, Kenneth Grant

Analysis: The only reason to expect any kind of change here would be if new head coach Jeff Hafley decides he needs more pass rush out of the defensive tackle position than what the Dolphins got last year when there was practically nothing in the first half of the season before Sieler got going in that department.

EDGE DEFENDERS

Starters: Chop Robinson, Josh Uche

Backups: Robert Beal Jr., Cameron Goode

2025 starters: Bradley Chubb, Jaelan Phillips, Chop Robinson

Analysis: It would be a major surprise if the Dolphins didn't spend a high draft pick on this position based on need, and it also wouldn't be a surprise if that pick turned out to be the first-round pick. The Green Bay defense, which Hafley will be bringing to Miami (with his own twists) features bigger edge defenders and Robinson and Uche don't necessarily fit that mold, not to mention neither had big production in 2025. The Dolphins really need somebody else here.

LINEBACKER

Starters: Jordyn Brooks, Tyrel Dodson, Willie Gay Jr.

Backups: K.C. Ossai

2025 starters: Jordyn Brooks, Tyrel Dodson

Analysis: The Dolphins employed a 3-4 as their base defense under Anthony Weaver last year, and the primary alignment in 2026 under Hafley likely will be a 4-3. It's entirely possible, if not likely, that one of the starters isn't on the roster at this time and it's another option with the No. 1 overall pick. There's also a clear need for some depth here.

CORNERBACK

Starters: Storm Duck, Marco Wilson

Backups: Jason Marshall Jr., Alex Austin, Ethan Bonner

2025 starters: Rasul Douglas, Jack Jones

Analysis: The Dolphins have 12 cornerbacks currently on the roster, most of them young players looking to take the next step, and there's an opportunity for any of them to earn a bigger role. What's lacking is a proven commodity or front-line player, and this is another position the Dolphins figure to address early in the draft to get that clear No. 1 corner.

SAFETY

Starters: Dante Trader Jr., Lonnie Johnson Jr.

Backups: Omar Brown, Zayne Anderson

2025 starters: Minkah Fitzpatrick, Ashtyn Davis

Analysis: The Dolphins will have a whole new look at safety, with not only Fitzpatrick and Davis gone, but also Ifeatu Melifonwu. But it's borderline inconceivable to think the Dolphins won't add a veteran starter and/or a high draft pick to bolster what looks right now like the worst position on the roster.

If you missed our examination of the offense, you can check it out here.