Projecting a Dolphins Defensive Depth Chart After First Week of Free Agency
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The Miami Dolphins were very active in the first week of free agency, surprisingly so considering they went to the market with limited financial resources.
Quarterback Malik Willis obviously was the headline acquisition and there was no player on defense who could come close to matching the kind of significance that move could (and hopefully will) have.
But the Dolphins did sign a large number of defensive players to smaller contracts in the hope of finding some hidden gems.
There will be some other significant additions between now and the start of the regular season in September, mainly through the NFL draft next month, but here's an early look at what the Dolphins' defensive depth chart might look like.
PROJECTED DOLPHINS DEFENSIVE DEPTH CHART THROUGH THE FIRST WEEK OF FREE AGENCY
DEFENSIVE TACKLE
Projected starters: Zach Sieler, Kenneth Grant
Backups: Jordan Phillips, Zeek Biggers, Matthew Butler
2025 starters: Zach Sieler, Kenneth Grant
Analysis: The only reason to expect any kind of change here would be if new head coach Jeff Hafley decides he needs more pass rush out of the defensive tackle position than what the Dolphins got last year when there was practically nothing in the first half of the season before Sieler got going in that department.
EDGE DEFENDERS
Starters: Chop Robinson, Josh Uche
Backups: Robert Beal Jr., Cameron Goode
2025 starters: Bradley Chubb, Jaelan Phillips, Chop Robinson
Analysis: It would be a major surprise if the Dolphins didn't spend a high draft pick on this position based on need, and it also wouldn't be a surprise if that pick turned out to be the first-round pick. The Green Bay defense, which Hafley will be bringing to Miami (with his own twists) features bigger edge defenders and Robinson and Uche don't necessarily fit that mold, not to mention neither had big production in 2025. The Dolphins really need somebody else here.
LINEBACKER
Starters: Jordyn Brooks, Tyrel Dodson, Willie Gay Jr.
Backups: K.C. Ossai
2025 starters: Jordyn Brooks, Tyrel Dodson
Analysis: The Dolphins employed a 3-4 as their base defense under Anthony Weaver last year, and the primary alignment in 2026 under Hafley likely will be a 4-3. It's entirely possible, if not likely, that one of the starters isn't on the roster at this time and it's another option with the No. 1 overall pick. There's also a clear need for some depth here.
CORNERBACK
Starters: Storm Duck, Marco Wilson
Backups: Jason Marshall Jr., Alex Austin, Ethan Bonner
2025 starters: Rasul Douglas, Jack Jones
Analysis: The Dolphins have 12 cornerbacks currently on the roster, most of them young players looking to take the next step, and there's an opportunity for any of them to earn a bigger role. What's lacking is a proven commodity or front-line player, and this is another position the Dolphins figure to address early in the draft to get that clear No. 1 corner.
SAFETY
Starters: Dante Trader Jr., Lonnie Johnson Jr.
Backups: Omar Brown, Zayne Anderson
2025 starters: Minkah Fitzpatrick, Ashtyn Davis
Analysis: The Dolphins will have a whole new look at safety, with not only Fitzpatrick and Davis gone, but also Ifeatu Melifonwu. But it's borderline inconceivable to think the Dolphins won't add a veteran starter and/or a high draft pick to bolster what looks right now like the worst position on the roster.
If you missed our examination of the offense, you can check it out here.
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Alain Poupart is the publisher/editor of Miami Dolphins On SI and host of the All Dolphins Podcast. Alain has covered the Miami Dolphins on a full-time basis since 1989 for various publications and media outlets, including Dolphin Digest, The Associated Press and the Dolphins team website. In addition to being a credentialed member of the Miami Dolphins press corps, Alain has covered three Super Bowls (for NFL.com, Football News and the Montreal Gazette), the annual NFL draft, the Senior Bowl, and the NFL Scouting Combine. During his almost 40 years in journalism, which began at the now-defunct Miami News, Alain has covered practically every sport at one time or another, from tennis to golf, baseball, basketball and everything in between. The career also included time as a copy editor, including work on several books, such as "Still Perfect," an inside look at the Miami Dolphins' 1972 perfect season. A native of Montreal, Canada, whose first language is French, Alain grew up a huge hockey fan but soon developed a love for all sports, including NFL football. He has lived in South Florida since the 1980s.Follow @PoupartNFL