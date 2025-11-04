What to Expect for the Dolphins on NFL Trade Deadline Day
It's NFL trade deadline day, and you can expect the Miami Dolphins to be involved in a lot of deals Tuesday.
Or maybe they won't.
The Dolphins already made a trade Monday when they sent edge rusher Jaelan Phillips to the Philadelphia Eagles for a 2026 third-round pick, and a handful of their players have been mentioned in trade speculation, rumors or just flat-out hypothetical or media-proposed trades.
This is what happens when you have a team floundering at 2-7, with a GM already replaced and a head coach on shaky ground (maybe?) headed full speed ahead for a rebuilding project, perhaps a complete overhaul.
But at this time of year, there invariably is a lot more talk than action, so we'll stick with our original prediction pushing back against the idea of a Dolphins firesale, yard sale, auction, whatever you want to call it.
The Dolphins are in a place where they'll listen when representatives from other teams call, but that doesn't mean they'll just dump anybody and everybody. The price has to be right, and a lot of times in simply won't be.
Will the Dolphins not make any deals? Now, we're not going that far, simply saying that not everything you're read online will come to fruition.
SELECTED PLAYERS' CHANCES OF BEING MOVED
With that in mind, let's look at those players whose names have come up and assess the likelihood each will be traded.
Because there is no one who is untouchable if the return became mind-blowing, and that includes even promising young tackle Patrick Paul, we won't use any term like "zero chance" for any player.
OLB BRADLEY CHUBB
Chubb has been linked to the Dallas Cowboys, who already made a trade Tuesday morning for Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Logan Wilson, and the San Francisco 49ers, and he probably stands as the most likely Dolphins player to be on the move. Likelihood of a trade: High
OLB MATTHEW JUDON
Judon is somebody the Dolphins would move because he doesn't fit into the team's plans for any significant length of time and he was signed to a one-year deal, but his production might make difficult to get even a late-round pick for him, maybe even one of those Judon plus a 7 for a 6. Likelihood of a trade: Moderate
S MINKAH FITZPATRICK
It didn't take long after Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said yesterday he had a trade in place for the wheels to start spinning and some folks start suggesting it was for the Dolphins safety. Whether Dallas or not, the reality is Fitzpatrick isn't quite the safety he once was and the Dolphins could get out from his $15 million-plus base salary for 2026, but the return has to be right. Likelihood of a trade: Slightly above average
CB RASUL DOUGLAS
There are a few contending teams looking for cornerback help, and one of them happens to be Douglas' former team, the Green Bay Packers. Douglas was signed to a one-year contract in late August, but he has played well enough to think he'll get more offers next spring as a free agent. Likelihood of a trade: Moderate
RB JAYLEN WRIGHT
Wright really hasn't been linked to any team, per se, he's just been a popular name among Dolphins trade candidates. But, as we've said before, it doesn't make sense. He's a second-year player in whom the Dolphins made an investment by trading a 2025 third-round pick for the fourth-round pick to take him, it's way too early to give up on him as a player, and he's on his rookie contract. Again, makes no sense. Likelihood of a trade: Very small
WR JAYLEN WADDLE
If we are to believe what we see online, Waddle getting moved to the New York Giants seems like a done deal, but that comes from the Giants side and it's because they'd love to have him. Same with the Buffalo Bills. But Waddle turns only 27 when he celebrates his birthday later this month, his cap number for 2026 is under $12 million, and, oh, he's one of the Dolphins' few high-end players. Again, it makes zero sense. Likelihood of a trade: Almost nonexistent