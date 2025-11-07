What to Make of the Final Week 10 Injury Report
There was good news Friday for the Miami Dolphins in terms of progress for edge defender Chop Robinson, who returned to practice after sustaining a concussion eight days ago, but he's still not likely to play against the Buffalo Bills at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday.
Robinson was a limited participant in practice and was listed as doubtful on the Dolphins' final injury report for Week 10, joining cornerback Rasul Douglas with that designation.
The one player the Dolphins ruled out was wide receiver Dee Eskridge.
Eskridge and Douglas were the only two Dolphins players who didn't practice Friday.
Douglas' likely absence likely will mean a big opportunity for Ethan Bonner, who could even be in line to make his first NFL start.
Defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver said another option could be rookie fifth-round pick Jason Marshall Jr.
If Robinson sits out as expected, then Matthew Judon likely would join Bradley Chubb as the second starting edge defender.
Robinson is expected to step into the starting lineup after the trade of Phillips to the Philadelphia Eagles, but that likely won't happen until the Week 11 game against the Washington Commanders.
Four other players were listed as questionable — safety Ashtyn Davis (quad), running back Ollie Gordon II (ankle), safety Ifeatu Melifonwu (thumb/foot) and tight end Julian Hill (ankle).
With Gordon a question mark, it would seem a slam dunk that second-year running back Jaylen Wright will be active against the Bills on Sunday after being a healthy scratch for the Week 9 game against the Baltimore Ravens.
With Hill a question mark, be on the lookout for Tanner Conner being re-signed to the practice squad Saturday after he clears waivers and then get elevated for the Buffalo game.
Likewise, with Robinson probably out, look for Quinton Bell to either get elevated for a third consecutive game or to simply be signed to the 53-man roster.
All the players listed as questionable were imited in practice Friday.
Because they don't have a safety on the practice squad, the Dolphins likely will simply go with the three on the active roster if it turns out that neither Davis nor Melifonwu is ready to go against Buffalo.
Among the players who were on the injury report this week, both Bradley Chubb and Zach Sieler were full participants Friday after earlier being limited and they didn't get a game status designation.
BILLS' FINAL REPORT
Buffalo ruled out two players Friday and among the four players they listed as questionable were starting cornerbacks Christian Benford and Taron Johnson.
Ruled out Friday were defensive end A.J. Epenesa and linebacker Shaq Thompson.
Along with Benford and Johnson, DT DaQuan Jones (calf) and WR Josh Palmer (knee/ankle) were listed as questionable.
Running back James Cook, linebacker Terrel Bernard and defensive end Joey Bosa all were taken off the injury report after practicing in full Friday.