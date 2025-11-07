What We Want to See Over the Final Eight Games
While the Miami Dolphins seem headed toward their second straight losing season, there’s plenty of football still to be played with eight games remaining on the schedule.
The Dolphins limped into November with a record of 2-7 after two three-game losing streaks and the team’s decision to part ways with GM Chris Grier, which defined the season’s first half. However, players and coaches have two months to change the narrative and prove there’s some sort of foundation to build on moving forward.
Changes are coming to the franchise. There will be a new general manager for the first time since 2016, and trading Jaelan Phillips to the Philadelphia Eagles is a move made when building for the future. Still, Miami’s decision to avoid a full fire sale at the trade deadline hints that owner Stephen Ross isn’t ready to tear the team down just yet.
Considering that this isn’t Madden and we can’t simulate to the end of the season, here’s what we want to see from the Dolphins over the next eight games.
Growth From The Young Running Backs
There’s plenty of uncertainty about Miami’s future, but De’Von Achane’s place in the offense isn’t part of that uncertainty. Scaling back his 18 touches per game could keep him healthy entering next season and allow the other young backs to carve out their roles.
The Dolphins invested a future third-round pick to draft Jaylen Wright in the fourth round of the 2024 NFL draft and also added a sixth-round pick in Ollie Gordon to the rotation this offseason. That said, Achane has three times more carries than any other running back on the roster.
Gordon has established himself as Miami’s short-yardage back but is averaging just over four carries and 14 yards per game this season. While Gordon was a Day 3 pick, it’s important to keep in mind that he was a first-team All-American with over 2,000 yards of scrimmage at Oklahoma State in 2023.
Wright has had an inconsistent role since joining the Dolphins last season. He had nine carries for 28 yards against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 8 but was a healthy scratch in the 28-6 loss against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 9. He’s only exceeded 33 rushing yards once while appearing in 17 games throughout the last two years.
Achane gives Miami the best chance to win due to his elite playmaking ability. With that in mind, the next eight games could be invaluable to the growth of Wright and Gordon as they try to become NFL-caliber ball carriers.
It might not always be pretty, but this stretch should be about finding out whether Wright and Gordon can be part of Miami’s future backfield plans instead of running Achane into the ground in what’s shaping up to be a lost season.
Chemistry Between Paul and Savaiinaea
A large part of Miami’s offseason strategy was trying to identify rookies who could have an immediate impact, but it hasn’t been smooth sailing for rookie guard Jonah Savaiinaea through nine games.
Savaiinaea has allowed 19 hurries, four sacks, and has been penalized twice across his first 528 snaps of professional football, according to Pro Football Focus. He ranks 119 out of 119 guards with a 28.6 overall grade according to PFF, and his struggles are only magnified by the fact that Miami traded third- and fourth-round picks to move up and select him in the draft.
Part of the reason Savaiinaea is at left guard, somewhere he didn’t play in college, was so that he could grow next to second-year left tackle Patrick Paul. Paul, who sat behind Terron Armstead for the majority of last season, has been penalized four times and has allowed two sacks in his first season as the full-time starter. PFF has him 51st out of 75 graded tackles.
Miami’s pair of second-round draft picks haven’t hit the ground running, but it’s still extremely early in both of their careers. On top of that, Austin Jackson and James Daniels, Miami’s presumed starters on the right side to begin the year, have played a combined 40 snaps through nine games.
The right side of the offensive line is a complete unknown, but Paul and Savaiinaea have the chance to prove that their growing pains are part of progress, not regression.
Some Sort of Defensive Push Up Front
The Dolphins’ run defense fell from a top 10 ranking to number 30 in just one season. Offenses are eviscerating defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver’s unit for 145 yards per game.
Kenneth Grant, who the Dolphins took number 13 overall in the draft, had a slow start to his rookie season with just seven tackles and five defensive stops through six weeks. It seemed like he turned a corner with four defensive stops against the Cleveland Browns, but he has just one tackle in the two weeks since.
Zach Sieler, who signed a three-year extension before the season, is also struggling. Through nine games, he is on pace for his fewest tackles in five seasons and has yet to record a sack, a steep drop from his back-to-back 10-sack campaigns.
It’s worth noting that Sieler excelled alongside two strong defensive tackles: the emerging Christian Wilkins and the ageless Calais Campbell. While one could argue that he benefited from their presence, it’s equally fair to see his struggles as part of the growing pains of developing chemistry with a first-year player facing seasoned veterans in the trenches.
Stopping the run is never the responsibility of just one player or position, and Miami lost a key piece when Phillips was traded. Still, changes up front may become necessary if they remain near the bottom of the league against the run.
Fighting For Their Future In Miami
Miami’s season may feel over, especially with the playoffs slipping further out of reach. However, the next eight games will play a part in shaping the trajectory of everyone’s career — from starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa to members of the practice squad.
The urge to hit reset on both the coaching staff and roster stems from how inconsistent the Dolphins have looked over the past two months. They’ve been held to eight points or fewer in three double-digit blowout losses, and only the Cincinnati Bengals, Tennessee Titans, Las Vegas Raiders, and New Orleans Saints have a worse point differential than Miami’s minus-63.
There’s no denying the Dolphins lack talent, but they’re also doing themselves no favors. As coach Mike McDaniel eloquently puts it, “To win games, you have to win the game, not lose the game.”
Turnovers, unforced errors, and untimely penalties have plagued the team this season. While the Dolphins made the playoffs in McDaniel’s first two seasons, the regression this year has hit like a ton of bricks, and players do not look prepared.
Ultimately, only Ross can decide the team’s future, but coaches, staff and players have two months to prove that they not only belong but can help a franchise still chasing its first playoff win in over 24 years.