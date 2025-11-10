Where Did This Win Rank Among Mike McDaniel's Most Impressive?
In the Miami Dolphins' first game since they fired GM Chris Grier but retained Mike McDaniel, the team responded with their most impressive victory since he became head coach in 2022.
The Dolphins not only defeated the Buffalo Bills after entering the game at Hard Rock Stadium as 9.5-point underdogs, they dominated the team that's won the AFC East since Tom Brady left the New England Patriots to join the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Outside linebacker Bradley Chubb said during the week that maybe he was "delusional," but he felt the Dolphins absolutely believed they could win this game.
"I mean, I feel like, man, the way we've been preparing, all the stuff we've been through this season, man, we’ve just been fighting, and each and every day it's not like ‘we lost that game, now let's mope around,’ " Chubb said after the game. "Like 2-7, it doesn't matter, we just showed up to work. Everybody had that same mindset. That's why I used the word ‘delusional’ because nobody on the outside is going to believe about it, but all of us in there do, and we came out and showed it today."
Defeating teams with winning records has been an issue during McDaniel's tenure, even when the team was having good seasons, but this was a step beyond and the domination is why we'd put right at the top in terms of most impressive victory under McDaniel.
THE FIVE MOST IMPRESSIVE DOLPHINS VICTORIES UNDER MIKE McDANIEL
1. 2025 — Miami 30, Buffalo 13
Even if you believe in the idea of a letdown and the notion the Bills might come out flat in this game, the way the Dolphins dominated still came out of nowhere. The Dolphins made the Bills look like an also-ran in a game they never trailed.
2. 2022 — Miami 42, Baltimore 38
The remarkable comeback from a 21-point fourth-quarter deficit was one for the ages, and it produced fabulous performances by Tua Tagovailoa, Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle.
3. 2022 — Miami 21, Buffalo 19
This also was a great win against the Bills, but it was nowhere near the domination we saw Sunday and, in fact, the Dolphins were fortunate to escape with the win that day. But it was Buffalo, and that made it a big win.
4. 2023 — Miami 36, L.A. Chargers 34
This was a thriller to open the 2023 season featuring a matchup of playoff teams from the previous season. This game featured what might have been Tagovailoa's best career performance, capped by a key third-down completion to Hill on the game-winning drive followed a TD pass and a defensive stop to win the game.
5. 2023 — Miami 22, Dallas 20
This was the elusive win against a playoff-caliber opponent in the Dolphins' 11-win season of 2023, and it featured great defense and the clutch kicking of Jason Sanders.