Why It’s Time the NFL Started Paying Attention to This Dolphins Star
The past two years have seen the Miami Dolphins struggle quite a bit, but one player has been a consistent positive presence throughout that time, and it’s time to recognize him as one of the better players at his position.
Dolphins center Aaron Brewer is playing at an absurdly high level this season, and his unique skill set is allowing the Dolphins to maximize concepts in the running and screen game.
“Dude is just a special cat - the way he gets off the ball, his leadership in the huddle, his command… special player,” quarterback Tua Tagovailoa told reporters about Brewer on Tuesday.
Tua was asked about Brewer’s block on Ollie Gordon II’s touchdown catch against the Falcons, which, if you missed it, is one of the better blocks you’ll see from a center.
“And that was literally just a play that describes my style of play,” Brewer said about the block. “That's why I try, and do every play. It was just amazing. I've seen, like, as soon as I made the block, and I got up. I'm full of energy, and I look towards the sideline, and I see all my guys run off the sideline too, man. So it was just amazing. It was a great feeling.”
Brewer truly might be the only center in the league capable of sling-shotting himself off a defensive tackle’s frame and then running to the sideline to cut down a safety this quickly.
His speed, athleticism, and surprising physicality in space allow the Dolphins to get incredibly creative with the screen game and give them an ideal scheme fit for their heavy outside-zone running game.
It’s a perfect match, and it’s paying off big time.
The Numbers Behind Brewer’s Stellar Play
Honestly, the best argument for Brewer as one of the NFL’s best centers should come from watching his tape because it’s hard to truly appreciate his movement skills otherwise.
That said, his numbers are plenty impressive. In 247 pass blocking snaps this season, Brewer has allowed zero sacks, six quarterback pressures, and just one quarterback hit. His five pressures allowed ranks tied for fifth among centers with at least 150 offensive snaps this season, according to PFF.
That number would put Brewer tied for 21st among all offensive linemen in the NFL with at least 150 blocking snaps this season, which is incredibly impressive considering how many OL get reps every week.
Obviously, Brewer is far and away Miami’s most consistent pass protector.
Patrick Paul’s nine pressures allowed are the second-fewest on the team, and it just goes downhill from there when looking at players like Jonah Savaiinaea, Cole Strange, and Larry Borom.
In fact, Savaiinaea and Strange’s poor play at the guard spots should be another point in Brewer’s favor. He’s getting next to no help from them in a lot of scenarios and is still holding down the middle of the line.
As good as Brewer’s pass-blocking numbers are, many grading sites would tell you he’s better in the running game.
PFF grades are not the end-all, be-all, but they have Brewer ranked as the eighth-best run blocker among all offensive linemen and fourth among centers.
Finding numbers to back that up is pretty difficult, as most OL stats, like yards before contact per rush, are tracked for entire units rather than individual players.
However, we do know that Miami is averaging 4.4 and 4.6 yards per rush when running to the left and right of center, respectively. Those marks are higher than every spot besides right guard and right end.
The Dolphins also had their second-longest run of the season come through Brewers’ gaps, a 46-yarder from De’Von Achane against the Browns that featured an excellent block from Brewer.
Regardless of what stats you want to put stock into, it’s impossible to watch Brewer and discount the impact he has on Miami’s offense. As such, it’s time to give him the recognition he deserves.
More Miami Dolphins Coverage