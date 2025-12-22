Big News for Brooks Ahead of Pro Bowl Announcement

As he continues to move closer to the NFL tackle lead, Miami Dolphins linebacker Jordyn Brooks got another nice boost for what should be (maybe) a slam-dunk Pro Bowl invitation.

The AFC and NFC rosters for the 2026 Pro Bowl Games will be announced Tuesday morning, and the NFL set up the stage by releasing the final fan voting results Monday — and Brooks came in third among all inside linebackers but more significantly first among AFC players at the position.

Brooks was among six Dolphins players who finished in the top 10 at their position in the fan voting.

Aaron Brewer was fourth among centers, and third among AFC players at the position; Alec Ingold was fifth among fullbacks (third in the AFC); De'Von Achane was seventh among running backs (third among AFC players); Minkah Fitzpatrick was 10th at free safety (fifth among AFC players); and Malik Washington was 10th among return specialists (fifth among AFC players).

While the Dolphins' 6-9 record certainly isn't going to help them much in terms of individual recognition, the feeling here remains that Brooks and Achane should be just about locks to be selected to the Pro Bowl for the first time, and that Brewer stands a moderate chance, though he might have a tough time beating Creed Humphrey from the Kansas City Chiefs and Luke Wattenberg of the Denver Broncos.

Fan voting counts for one-third of the selection process, with players and coaches making up the other two-thirds.

The 2026 Pro Bowl Games will move to Super Bowl LX Week in the San Francisco Bay Area.

The Dolphins had only one representative, and it was tight end Jonnu Smith, who got the nod as a replacement for Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs.

BROOKS' TACKLE TITLE QUEST

Brooks had 14 tackles in the 45-21 loss against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, his ninth game with double-digit numbers this season.

He's got 169 tackles on the season, nine more than Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Devin White.

Brooks' lead was 22 tackles a month ago after a 20-tackle outing in the Week 11 victory against the Washington Commanders in Spain, but White has closed the gap by averaging more than 14 tackles over the past four games.

The Raiders close out the regular season with home games against the New York Giants and then the Patrick Mahomes-less Kansas City Chiefs.

The Dolphins, of course, will finish out the year against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Hard Rock Stadium and against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.

