Why This Might Be a Crossroads Game for Dolphins
The Miami Dolphins are looking for more than their first victory of the season Monday night, it's almost about self-preservation.
At the very least, it's absolutely a crossroads type of game for the Dolphins, which is rare for a Week 4 matchup.
But this is where things are with the Dolphins after their 0-3 start, a start during which there's been a combination of mental mistakes, poor performances and almost embarrassing operational issues.
This is not exactly good for the job security of head coach Mike McDaniel or GM Chris Grier in light of the season-ending statement from owner Stephen Ross last January when the team announced the two would be back in 2025 after a playoff-less 2024 season.
The word among NFL national reporters are that Ross really wants things to work out with McDaniel and give him every chance to succeed, but there will come a point where enough is going to be enough.
It's not likely to be Monday even if the Dolphins wind up losing, though all bets are off if there's more embarrassment in store.
As with most owners, Ross doesn't like for his NFL franchise to look bad.
And there's not an owner in the NFL who would like seeing banners flying at their stadium before a game asking for coach, GM and now quarterback to be replaced.
Yep, for the home opener against the New England Patriots, there was a banner that said, "Fire Grier Fire McDaniel."
Now, before the Monday night game against the New York Jets, there was another one that said, "HELP WANTED. NEW COACH. NEW GM. NEW QB."
Sure, this might just be the same disgruntled fan looking for attention both times, but it's still not the kind of sight any organization — as Don Shula used to say — wants to be associated with.
TIME TO SALVAGE THE SEASON
After the 0-3 start, the Dolphins already are facing gigantic odds in terms of making the playoffs — it's been four out of 165 teams starting 0-3 getting to the postseason since 1990 — but they also had been left for dead last year before they were able to make a run.
The schedule also doesn't look maybe as daunting as it once looked because injuries have devastated the Baltimore Ravens defense, the Los Angeles Chargers offensive line, not to mention that Jaylen Daniels is dealing with a knee injury, and the next opponent on the schedule (the Carolina Panthers) is coming off a 42-13 spanking at the hands of the Patriots.
This isn't to suggest the Dolphins are going to make a run if they defeat the Jets, but they have been streaky under McDaniel.
In 2022, the Dolphins had winning streaks of three and five games. In 2023, the Dolphins had two winning streak of three games. Last year, the Dolphins went 6-2 after their forgettable 2-6 start.
So the Dolphins, with more or less the same nucleus, certainly have shown the ability to get on some runs.
But there also have been no signs so far this season that a run is coming anytime soon.
It's why this Monday night game is so big.
This is a game that could get the Dolphins going or it could prompt some significant changes.
A crossroads game, if you will.