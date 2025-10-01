X Issues, Long Success Highlight NFL 2025 Week 4 Dolphins-Centric Observations
There were more than a few Miami Dolphins fans clamoring for the team to bring back cornerback Xavien Howard this summer, and they just might be reconsidering their position at this time.
While Jack Jones and Rasul Douglas continue to give Miami some pretty solid cornerback play, Howard is struggling with the Indianapolis Colts in his return to football after sitting out the 2024 season.
Yes, Howard did have a highlight moment with a fumble recovery in the season opener against the Dolphins, but he has struggled mightily in coverage, the latest example coming Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams.
According to Pro Football Focus, these were Howard's coverage numbers against the Rams in a 27-20 loss that will be more remember for teammate Adonai Mitchell fumbling as he was about to cross the goal line to turn an Indy touchdown into a touchback: 7 receptions allowed on 9 targets (77.8%); 112 receiving yards surrendered; 1 TD allowed; 155.6 passer rating against (remember that a perfect passer rating is 158.3).
So, yeah, not good.
It was bad enough, in fact, that head coach Shane Steichen was asked about Howard's poor performance and a common storyline is what the Colts can do about their cornerback problem.
For the season, Howard is allowing a 124.3 passer rating when targeted, per Pro Football Reference, and that would represent the worst showing of his career. In his last season with the Dolphins in 2023 (before he was released the following offseason), Howard's opponent passer rating when targeted was a very good 81.3.
LONG MAKING A DIFFERENCE
Tight end Hunter Long's stint with the Dolphins will be remembered mostly for being part of the trade that brought Jalen Ramsey from the Los Angeles Rams, but he's now on to a third team and contributing to the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Long played a big role in the Jaguars' 26-21 victory against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, catching three passes for 23 yards.
But it was what Long did with those catches that made a difference.
Long caught a 4-yard touchdown pass in the second quarter to give Jacksonville a 14-3 lead, one play after he had an 11-yard reception to give the Jaguars a first-and-goal.
Long later made perhaps an even more important play, gaining 8 yards on a reception on a third-and-5 just before the two-minute warning to put the Jaguars into victory formation.
On the season, Long has six catches for 41 yards with two touchdowns.
STATE OF THE STEELERS
Because of the magnitude of the Dolphins-Pittsburgh Steelers trade during the summer, we're going to be keeping tabs on Jalen Ramsey and Jonnu Smith and how they're doing with their new team.
Ramsey had a pretty good and prevent eventful performance in the Steelers' 24-21 victory against the Minnesota Vikings in Dublin, Ireland.
He appeared to have a touchdown on a fumble return in the first quarter and celebrate his way into the end zone by faking a hamstring injury before doing a little dance/high stepping. But then he sustained a hamstring injury for real in the third quarter and wound up going in and out of the lineup.
Meanwhile, Smith wasn't much of a factor, with two catches for 6 yards on three targets but more significantly only 13 offensive snaps, as blocking specialist Darnell Washington got the bulk of the work at tight end.
Former Dolphins safety DeShon Elliott had a big hand in the victory with an interception, a sack and the pass defensed on the final fourth-down attempt for the Vikings.
THE UPCOMING DOLPHINS OPPONENT REPORT
-- The Los Angeles Chargers will have two replacement tackles when they come to Hard Rock Stadium in Week 6, with Joe Alt out multiple weeks with a high ankle sprain suffered in the loss against the New York Giants. Original left tackle Rashawn Slater is out for the season because of a training camp knee injury.
-- The Cleveland Browns are making a switch at quarterback for their Week 5 game against the Minnesota Vikings in London, with rookie Dillon Gabriel replacing veteran Joe Flacco, so who knows which QB the Dolphins will face in Cleveland in Week 7.
-- The Baltimore Ravens should have QB Lamar Jackson back by the time the Dolphins face them at Hard Rock Stadium in Week 10, but they definitely won't have DT Nnamdi Madubuike (out for the season with a neck injury) and we'll have to keep an eye on the status of injured linebacker Roquan Smith and injured cornerback Marlon Humphrey.
THE MIAMI DOLPHINS ON SI POWER RANKINGS
How we ranked the 32 NFL teams (because everybody is doing it) based on record, quality of wins, and talent.
1. Philadelphia Eagles (4-0)
2. Buffalo Bills (4-0)
3. Detroit Lions (3-1)
4. Kansas City Chiefs (2-2)
5. Los Angeles Rams (3-1)
6. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-1)
7. Green Bay Packers (2-1-1)
8. Indianapolis Colts (3-1)
9. Pittsburgh Steelers (3-1)
10. Los Angeles Chargers (3-1)
11. Jacksonville Jaguars (3-1)
12. San Francisco 49ers (3-1)
13. Seattle Seahawks (3-1)
14. Denver Broncos (2-2)
15. Minnesota Vikings (2-2)
16. Baltimore Ravens (1-3)
17. Atlanta Falcons (2-2)
18. Washington Commanders (2-2)
19. Cincinnati Bengals (2-2)
20. New England Patriots (2-2)
21. Chicago Bears (2-2)
22. Arizona Cardinals (2-2)
23. Las Vegas Raiders (1-3)
24. Dallas Cowboys (1-2-1)
25. Cleveland Browns (1-3)
26. Miami Dolphins (1-3)
27. New York Giants (1-3)
28. Houston Texans (1-3)
29. Carolina Panthers (1-3)
30. New York Jets (0-4)
31. New Orleans Saints (0-4)
32. Tennessee Titans (0-4)