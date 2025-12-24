Young Players Who Could Get a Look in the Final Two Games

The Miami Dolphins’ leadership might not want to admit it, but it’s clear the team has accepted its fate and is treating the remaining games as an opportunity to try out younger players.

We saw that process begin last week with Quinn Ewers at quarterback and Theo Wease Jr. getting real reps at receiver, while Nick Westbrook-Ikhine was a healthy inactive.

Well, it seems like that process will continue against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this week.

“I wouldn’t be surprised if there was another one or two,” Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel told reporters Wednesday. “You’ll probably be getting wind of that when you see the camouflage jerseys at Friday practice for the practice squad player of the week.

“There’s some battles on the practice field, and that means we have a competitive practice squad. We had some extra roster responsibilities, if they chose to seize the opportunity.”

McDaniel mentioned that players like tight end Greg Dulcich and defensive tackle Zeek Biggers were previous winners of the award, which helped elevate them to the game-day roster.

There are a few players we’d like to see get a shot down the stretch. We’re excluding Wease since he got his shot, and we’re thinking that’ll continue.

Derrick McLendon, Edge Rusher

McLendon flashed a ton during the preseason, as many people expected him to make the initial 53-man roster. He’s got a ton of speed off the edge and plays with an impressive motor.

The Dolphins only have one future edge rusher on the roster in Chop Robinson, and could really benefit from seeing if McLendon is worth giving reps this preseason.

“He’s always developing his game,” McDaniel said about McLendon. “He got a lot more comfortable with his hand in the ground. This past offseason, you saw some productivity and relentless motor. He doesn’t waste a day on this team. He’s one of the guys we rely upon to bring the juice, and he always delivers.”

Hayden Rucci, Tight End

Rucci got some playing time earlier this season when Julian Hill and Darren Waller were injured, so there’s a fair argument that Miami already knows what it has in Rucci.

However, tight end is a position that could see a lot of turnover this offseason, and Rucci performed pretty well as a blocker in his limited reps. Dulcich and Waller will be free agents this offseason, and you can never have enough run blocking on the end.

Of course, this would force the Dolphins to take reps from Hill, Waller, or Dulcich, but Rucci is an interesting long-term option.

Alex Huntley, Interior Defensive Tackle

This is a bit of a random one, but Alex Huntley had some nice reps in the preseason. The Dolphins have three young interior defensive linemen in Jordan Phillips, Kenneth Grant and Biggers already taking reps, but there’s some room for next season.

Zach Sieler’s play has taken a step back, and Benito Jones is a free agent this offseason. Getting a look at Huntley could prevent the Dolphins from taking on another veteran in the room this offseason.

