Proctor, Chop, Malik and the Other Dolphins Assessments at the First Break of Camp

The Miami Dolphins were off Saturday after arriving at their first break under training camp under new head coach Jeff Hafley's schedule pattern of three days of work followed by an off day to mimick what any team does during the regular season.

With the pause, this is the time where every media member who covers the team on a regular basis will write a column about what we've learned so far in camp — because it must be done.

And so here we are, though we'll go with a different way of saying it, using assessments instead of what we learned.

Whatever the term, you get the gist.

So here we go:

HAFLEY PRACTICES LOOK MUCH DIFFERENT

This has been discussed already, but it's worth mentioning again because the difference is pretty drastic.

And it extends beyond the obvious things like the very long stretching/conditioning period inside the Baptist Health Training Complex to the nonstop 11-on-11 work in the second half of practice after position/individual drills.

While every player has the chance to hydrate when he's on the field, there are no five-minute water breaks like we've seen in the past; rather, the stop in the action in team work rarely goes beyond one minute.

The music throughout practice is at a much lower level than under head coach Mike McDaniel and the orange jersey is a thing of the past.

Overall, this looks more like a college team working or one with a lot of young players with a lot to prove rather than a team with high-profile veterans.

THE MALIK WILLIS WATCH

We cautioned everyone in the offseason not to overreact after every practice when it comes to Malik Willis even if the media will report on the performance each day and either grade it or evaluate it because fans want that information.

The reality is getting the offense ready for the start of the regular season is a continuing process that will have ebbs and flows throughout the summer.

It's also important to note that Willis' performance also is dependent on his receivers getting open and hanging on to the ball, so while we'll pass along (get it?) his passing stats every practice, it needs the proper context.

Through three days of camp, there is zero reason whatsoever to make any kind of judgment yet as to what his first season as Dolphins starter might look like, either good or bad.

Willis still looks like how he entered camp, as a developing quarterback with awfully impressive athletic traits who will need to show consistency to establish himself.

All that said, the notion of any chance of a QB competition for the starting job, which never should have existed in the first place, should be obliterated even more right now.

NO PROCTOR PROBLEM

An interesting discussion came up Friday with the question of whether Kadyn Proctor is just as tall as Patrick Paul, with both listed at 6-7 on the Miami roster — Paul joked that he felt he grew an inch and might now be 6-8.

What hasn't been discussed is Proctor's weight, and that's simply because it doesn't need to be discussed. It's a non-factor.

Whatever concerns there were about Proctor and his weight as the result of issues he had at Alabama can be set aside.

Yes, Proctor is big — he's listed at 352 on the roster, compared to 326 for Paul — but it's just natural "bigness."

In other words, he looks just fine physically.

CHOP ON THE RIGHT TRACK

Because that's what teammates do at this time of year, Dolphins players raved about how Chop Robinson looked with his added weight — and he clearly does look a bit thicker.

What matters, though, is what Robinson shows on the field and that performance he put on Thursday was wildly encouraging even if it was one practice.

There's simply no exaggerating the importance of Robinson emerging as an impact player in 2026 — for the franchise and for the player. The early camp returns are promising.

QUICK THOUGHTS ON VARIOUS PLAYERS

-- RB Carlos Washington Jr. looks like somebody who belongs on a 53-man roster.

-- While the wide receivers seemingly have taken their turn being heavily involved in 11-on-11 work, Malik Washington remains the most consistent of the group.

-- QB Quinn Ewers hasn't looked as good so far in camp as he did in the offseason practices open to the media.

-- G Jonah Savaiinaea hasn't been very noticeable in camp so far, but that's not a big thing for an offensive lineman.

-- LB Jacob Rodriguez has been way more noticeable in three camp practices than he was in six offseason practices.

-- On the flip side, LB Kyle Louis has been barely noticeable after really standing out in the spring.

-- Still waiting for any of the undrafted rookie free agents to stand out because that hasn't happened yet in training camp, and that includes the three we highlighted as maybe having a shot to sneak onto the 53-man roster — Mason Reiger, Rene Konga and Louis Moore.

-- After arriving Monday and being kept out of team work in the first practice, former first-round pick Clelin Ferrell looks like he's got a legit shot at making the 53.

-- We said it before in the spring and we'll say it again, don't discount the possibility of Ben Sims playing a big role at tight end despite Greg Dulcich being re-signed and Will Kacmarek and Seydou Traore being drafted.

-- Based on what I've seen of Jason Marshall Jr. and JuJu Brents early in camp, the cornerback position might not be as shaky as once thought.