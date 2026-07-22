Ranking the Most Important Dolphins, No. 4: Is It Now Or Never for Chop Robinson?

The Miami Dolphins will head into training camp at the end of July with a totally different roster than the one that ended the 2025 season after an offseason overhaul that saw the departure of several significant veterans and the arrival of newcomers young and old.

The Dolphins have 91 players on their roster with the exemption they have for England-born rookie tight end Seydou Traore, a participant of the International Player Pathway Program.

As life goes in the NFL, not every player on the roster is equal, so we decided to rank all of them in terms of their importance to the Dolphins' success in the 2026 season. The list was determined on the basis of not just ability but also expected role and significance to the overall progress of the organization as it continues the rebuilding project that began with the hiring of Jon-Eric Sullivan as GM and Jeff Hafley as head coach.

This is part of a series that will run in the lead-up to start of training camp.

NUMBER 4: EDGE CHOP ROBINSON

How he joined the Dolphins

The Dolphins selected Robinson in the first round of the 2024 NFL draft. He was taken with the 21st overall selection.

Contract status

Robinson is entering the third year of his fully guaranteed four-year rookie contract, which is worth $15 million and included a $7.7 million signing bonus. The Dolphins will have to decide next offseason whether to exercise the fifth-year option on the contract, which would keep Robinson in Miami through the 2028 season. If they decline the option, Robinson could become an unrestricted free agent in 2028.

His 2025 season

After finishing strong his rookie year, Robinson had a very disappointing second NFL season, finishing with only four sacks and seven quarterback hits (per PFR) in 15 games. Robinson made three starts after the Dolphins traded Jaelan Phillips to the Philadelphia Eagles at the trade deadline. Pro Football Focus gave him a season grade of 54.8, ranking him 100 out of 117 edge defenders with enough snaps to qualify.

His projected role

The Dolphins will look different under new head coach Jeff Hafley with more frequent four-lineman looks and more usage of the Wide-9 (edge defender who lines up farther outside than normal). The Dolphins are hoping this is where Robinson can make full use of his skill set and make an impact, more so as a pass rusher but also become more dependable against the run by focusing on setting the edge. There's no reason that Robinson shouldn't start now that Phillips and Bradley Chubb are gone, and his level of effectiveness in 2026 very well could determine his future in Miami, starting with whether the team will exercise the fifth-year option on his contract — and right now that probably would be a no.

THE PREVIOUS PLAYERS ON THE COUNTDOWN

90. G James Ester

89. T Kevin Cline

88. QB Mark Gronowski

87. DT Keith Cooper Jr.

86. EDGE Seth Coleman

85. RB Anthony Hankerson

84. WR Donaven McCulley

83. FB D.J. Herman

82. C Jim Bonitas

81. LS Tucker Addington

80. DT Alex Huntley

79. T Marques Cox

78. EDGE Rodney McGraw

77. TE Cole Turner

76. DT Khalil Saunders

75. CB Miles Battle

74. S Major Burns

73. RB Carlos Washington Jr.

72. EDGE Robert Beal Jr.

71. WR A.J. Henning

70. RB Donovan Edwards

69. DB Omar Brown

68. EDGE Cameron Goode

67. WR Jalen Reagor

66. EDGE Max Llewellyn

65. WR Terrace Marshall Jr.

64. CB Ethan Robinson

63. G/T Josh Priebe

62. DT Rene Konga

61. WR Tahj Washington

60. QB Cam Miller

59. CB A.J. Green III

58. EDGE Mason Reiger

57. CB Alex Austin

56. P Bradley Pinion

55. LB Jackson Woodard

54. K Zane Gonzalez

53. S Louis Moore

52. DT Matthew Butler

51. CB Marco Wilson

50. CB Darrell Baker Jr.

49. LB Ronnie Harrison Jr.

48. T Charlie Heck

47. WR Chris Bell

46. CB Storm Duck

45. WR Theo Wease Jr.

44. TE Seydou Traore

43. G DJ Campbell

42. G/C Andrew Meyer

41. K Riley Patterson

40. S Michael Taaffe

39. CB Ethan Bonner

38. TE Ben Sims

37. EDGE David Ojabo

36. S Lonnie Johnson Jr.

35. Zayne Anderson

34. EDGE Josh Uche

33. WR Jalen Tolbert

32. EDGE/LB Trey Moore

31. LB Willie Gay Jr.

30. RB Jaylen Wright

29. WR Kevin Coleman Jr.

28. G Jonah Savaiinaea

27. DT Zeek Biggers

26. LB Kyle Louis

25. RB Ollie Gordon II

24. WR Tutu Atwell

23. G/T Jamaree Salyer

22. WR Malik Washington

21. DT Jordan Phillips

20. WR Caleb Douglas

19. LB Jacob Rodriguez

18. CB Jason Marshall Jr.

17. S Dante Trader Jr.

16. TE Will Kacmarek

15. QB Quinn Ewers

14. LB Tyrel Dodson

13. T Austin Jackson

12. CB JuJu Brents

11. TE Greg Dulcich

10. DT Zach Sieler

9. T Patrick Paul

8. DT Kenneth Grant

7. LB Jordyn Brooks

6. C Aaron Brewer

5. CB Chris Johnson