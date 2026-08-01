How Proctor Is Handling His Early Camp at Left Guard

After three days at training camp, Kadyn Proctor is settling in at the left guard position. A new face in an offensive line full of size and veteran leadership, Proctor is taking it all in at a rapid pace.

The 12th overall pick in the 2026 draft, Proctor continues to learn from his teammates in the trenches, something he sought during minicamps. Through the ups and downs of battling against Miami's defense, there's still plenty to get down at the unfamiliar position.

Proctor spoke to the media after practice Friday and talked about his first-ever NFL training camp. Standing at 6-7, 352 pounds, the size and length are there for him to jell with the equally massive members of Miami's offensive line. Being a physically good lineman is only half the battle, however.

Solidifying the Guard Position

The last time Proctor suited up at left guard was his freshman year of college. Now, the Dolphins want him to be an anchor at the position, and he believes the transition has been mainly successful so far.

Proctor will need to be a main factor in creating gaps for the running game, something he excelled at in Alabama. Aside from just run blocking, he'll need to stay mobile when Malik Willis moves around in the pocket, and his agility was a noted positive in his draft analysis alongside hand strength and his overall frame.

"I would say everything's a little closer, so I got to get my hands up, get ready to go," Proctor said. "I was a big clamper in college. I wasn't too scared to let somebody get their hands on me because if I had my power hand, and I got my left hand outside on the shoulder tip, then that's how I won my past pro reps. Now, I've got to get a strike off because everything's happening way quicker in there."

During practices, Zach Sieler has been one of his main opponents on defense. Proctor is up for the task of challenging one of the veterans of the unit and learning from his mistakes. This includes the final of practice Friday when Sieler got by him en route to Malik Willis.

Even that can serve as a teaching moment for Proctor.

"Just got to stay engaged," Proctor said. "That's the biggest thing. They dialed it up pretty well, and they won the competition, but that's all it's about – competition, having fun going out there. We can learn from that play. We'll get to it in the film room."

Being On The Same Page

Proctor is also taking in the advice from the years of experience working alongside him. The messages that the coaching staff and his teammates have provided to him have been clear.

"We're here for a reason," said Proctor. "That's what they've been telling me, and don't be afraid to mess up. Don't be afraid to make mistakes. Just go out there and give it your all. If you don't have the right assignment, at least get somewhere fast."

Proctor has built a special connection with Brewer, who invited him to a conference room where he signed his three-year, $52.5 million contract extension. To Proctor, that showcases the bond between him and Brewer, whom Proctor noted as one of the best leaders for him in Miami.

Patrick Paul can be the cornerstone at left tackle, with Proctor by his side at left guard. Brewer was paid to play center for a reason. Jonah Savaiinaea hopefully will improve in his second year, now back at right guard. Austin Jackson will look to close out the line at right tackle.

The unit did see success with run blocking during practice Friday, and Proctor credits that to the work the line is putting in during team meetings. To Proctor, nailing snap counts is a must if he's able to provide the blocking ability the Dolphins are expecting.

"Maybe the bad reps that I have, I'm thinking too much, and I'm not taking off the ball, and that gives them enough time to put their hands on me," said Proctor. "I have to get first significant contact."

Proctor Talks About Pickle Juice

When battling the South Florida heat and humidity, Proctor is keeping it simple. Staying hydrated is key, but making sure you're getting enough sodium to manage what you lose in sweat helps lower the risk of cramps and fatigue.

"Coming from Bama, the weather is kind of similar," said Proctor. "So I know how to take care of that. It’s all about the preparation beforehand. If you're not prepared to come out here in the heat, then you're going to die."

What about pickle juice? It's a common necessity in the NFL to help avoid muscle cramps. However, while Proctor is fond of it, it's something he doesn't use often.

"I don't really cramp too much and that's what they use that for."