Quick Thought on Each Dolphins Offensive Starter

The Miami Dolphins are into their bye weekend after a disappointing 0-5 start made worse by the fact they have yet to hold a lead, which is a good time to examine what has stood out about all the players who have started at least one game.

There have been 15 of those on offense, including running back De'Von Achane before he landed on injured reserve with a knee injury, so here's a thought on each from Malik Willis to DJ Herman.

A QUICK NUGGET ABOUT EACH DOLPHINS OFFENSIVE STARTER

QB MALIK WILLIS — We have seen glimpses of the playmaking, off-structure ability that Willis possesses, but he's got to tighten on the fundamental and basic stuff. He looks like somebody trying to do too much on every play and needs to accept that some plays just aren't there.

RB OLLIE GORDON II — Now, this look like the guy who led all of college football in rushing as a junior at Oklahoma State. That upright running style of his, though, remains a concern because he's got such a big hitting zone.

WR MALIK WASHINGTON — You want to talk about a player who maxes out his physical traits, look no further. His YAC work has been very impressive. As Kurt Warner pointed out, though, he broke a scramble drill rule on Willis' second INT against Cincinnati and that might have destroyed what otherwise could have or should have been a completion.

WR CALEB DOUGLAS — Here's hoping the Las Vegas game wasn't a mirage, but rather a sign of things to come. We saw some of those flashes in camp as welll, but the key is being able to do it on a consistent basis.

WR CHRIS BELL — The zero catches in the past two games isn't ideal, but we always need to remember he's less than a year removed from a pretty significant knee injury and it's almost like everything and anything that happens in 2026 is a bonus.

TE GREG DULCICH — He still looks the part of a solid receiving tight end, but the question remains whether he ever can be a difference-maker.

TE WILL KACMAREK — So far so good in terms of his blocking ability, which has proven almost as good as advertised. It's still fair to question using a third-round pick on a blocking tight end if his snaps are going to be limited.

LT PATRICK PAUL — Looks like he's pretty well established as a very solid, if not great, left tackle and that's going to bring up some interesting conversations if/when he's looking for a contract extension after the season when he becomes eligible for one.

LG KADYN PROCTOR — He has the look of somebody who could be a dominant run blocker at guard for years to come, but would the Dolphins be better served with him at tackle — though not this year?

C AARON BREWER — He's still one of the best and most dependable players on offense — and a great leader.

RG JONAH SAVAIINAEA — Here's hoping his ankle injury isn't serious because there's been clear progress with him. Yeah, we know it wasn't a very high bar to top, but progress is progress.

RT AUSTIN JACKSON — The excuse of facing a top pass rusher in the early games of the regular season only goes so far. How long before the Dolphins decide it's time to give one of their young players a shot there (and, no, not Proctor)?

RB JAYLEN WRIGHT — In his third season with the Dolphins, Wright remains an enigma as a running back because he just can't get going and at some point it's not about the blocking up front when Gordon is sporting a hefty per-carry average.

FB DJ HERMAN — This was a great story in training camp, the college linebacker making the team at fullback as an undrafted rookie free agent who got a contract out of a minicamp tryout, but the work hasn't been overwhelming lately and there will be a time when the Dolphins need to think about ending the experiment.

RB DE'VON ACHANE — His knee injury is going to be used by those who questioned giving an extension to an undersized running back, even if it was a fluky play that landed him on IR.