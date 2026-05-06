Ranking the Dolphins Draft Picks in Likelihood of Immediate Impact

The Miami Dolphins’ 2026 draft class won’t be eased in.



All 13 rookies are entering a roster with openings, competition, and a clear message from the new regime: earn it, and you’ll play. That creates a different kind of draft class, one where immediate impact isn’t limited to a select few.

A big reason? The roster still carries the weight of past decisions. Miami is operating with roughly $179 million of its 2026 cap tied up in players no longer on the team, leaving fewer established options in place and more opportunities for young players to step in.

The opportunity is there across the board. The question is who takes advantage of it first.

Here’s how the class stacks up based on who’s most likely to turn that opportunity into immediate impact in Year 1.

RANKING THE DOLPHINS DRAFT CLASS FOR MOST LIKELY TO HAVE AN IMMEDIATE IMPACT

1. CB Chris Johnson

Chris Johnson is penciled in as a starting cornerback in Week 1.

That puts him on the field immediately, and at a position where there’s nowhere to hide. He’ll be matched up, targeted, and forced to respond early. His length and ball production give him a chance to hold up, especially when the ball is in the air.

Miami will see Drake Maye and Josh Allen four times a year for the foreseeable future. That’s the 2025 MVP runner-up and the 2024 MVP of the NFL. Johnson won’t be eased into action, he’ll be thrown into it.

He’s not the only rookie expected to play a key role on that side of the ball. But he’ll be one of the first to show it.

How he handles those early reps will go a long way in shaping Miami’s defense right away.

2. LB Jacob Rodriguez

Jacob Rodriguez has a path to the starting lineup right away.

His instincts and play recognition translate quickly, and that gives him a chance to step in early and stay there. He plays fast, takes clean angles, and consistently finishes, which tends to show up right away at linebacker.

There’s also a bigger picture here. He has the traits to grow into a leader of this unit under Jeff Hafley, someone the defense can run through as he settles in. If he locks in early, the impact should be immediate, especially in the middle of the field where his presence will be felt most.

3. G Kadyn Proctor

Proctor doesn’t have to search for a role, he already has one.

Jon-Eric Sullivan has made it clear he’ll begin at left guard, putting him in line for early snaps right away. There’s no waiting period here. If he’s ready, he plays.

There’s also long-term flexibility built into his profile. Proctor has the ability to line up at multiple spots, which gives Miami options beyond this season. A move to right tackle could be in play as soon as next year depending on Austin Jackson, and left tackle remains a possibility down the line if the team faces a decision on Patrick Paul.

For now, the path is straightforward. He’s stepping into a defined role with a chance to make an impact immediately

4. WR Caleb Douglas

This is where the list starts to get less clear. The opportunity is still there for this group, but how it turns into production is harder to project early on.

Caleb Douglas has a path to early touches.

Roughly 67 percent of last year’s wide receiver targets are no longer on the roster, leaving a wide-open opportunity in that room. Douglas gives Miami size on the outside, which creates a role in certain situations right away. That can show up in the red zone, on contested throws, and in spots where his frame becomes an advantage.

If those chances come early, he has a way to make them count.

5. WR Kevin Coleman Jr.

The opportunity at receiver doesn’t stop with Douglas.

Kevin Coleman Jr. has a path to early snaps out of the slot, where his quickness and ability to separate can translate right away.

None of the current receivers on Miami’s current roster project to handle that role as naturally as he does, which gives him a chance to carve out a defined spot early. His game is built on creating space and being available underneath, especially on quick-hitting routes and in situations where timing matters. He also brings value as a returner, which gives him another avenue to contribute right away and stay involved on game days.

If he earns those snaps, the touches should follow, and with them, the chance to make an impact

6. LB Kyle Louis

Kyle Louis offers a different type of early impact at linebacker.

His coverage ability is what could get him on the field quickly. He’s comfortable in space, can match up with tight ends and running backs, and has enough versatility to move around the formation if needed. There’s even some flexibility in his game to align deeper in certain looks.

He may not profile as a full three-down linebacker right away, but Miami may not need that. His skill set fits into sub-packages, including big nickel looks where coverage and versatility are key.

If he’s used that way early, his impact can show up in how Miami handles matchups across the middle of the field.

7. EDGE Trey Moore

Trey Moore’s path to impact is tied to one thing: getting after the quarterback.

He can get on the field early in pass-rush situations, where his ability to win off the edge gives Miami something it can use right away. That role is usually one of the first for rookies to carve out, especially when they bring a defined skill set.

In five years of college football, Moore produced 30.5 sacks and 50 tackles for loss. That kind of production doesn’t guarantee anything at the next level, but it does show a consistent ability to disrupt.

He doesn’t need a full workload to make an impact. If he’s creating pressure, it will show up quickly

8. TE Will Kaczmarek

Will Kaczmarek’s early role is tied to the run game. Miami is building toward a more physical approach, and his blocking gives them another option at tight end in heavier personnel. That can show up in short-yardage, early downs, and situations where controlling the line matters.

The Dolphins used a third-round pick on him, which points to a clear role in what they want to do offensively. It’s the kind of impact that won’t show up in the box score and may not always be obvious on Sundays, but it will show up on film

9. WR Chris Bell

Chris Bell is lower on this list because of the ACL injury and recovery timeline.

That could limit his availability early in the season and push most of his contributions toward the back half of the year. It’s harder to project immediate impact when a player is still working his way back and ramping up.

When he’s on the field, his size and ability to win down the field give Miami an option in specific situations, especially on vertical routes and contested catches. He can also create space horizontally, which adds another layer to how he can be used when he’s fully up to speed.

Long term, though, he projects higher. If he returns to form, he has a chance to move ahead of the other receivers in this class

10. S Michael Taaffe

Michael Taaffe’s value early comes from how many ways Miami can use him. He can play deep, rotate down into the box, and handle matchups in space, which gives the defense flexibility in sub-packages. That kind of role tends to get defensive backs on the field early.

He plays with strong awareness and timing, which shows up in positioning and allows him to stay involved around the ball. He also brings value on special teams, giving him another path to contribute right away

11. G DJ Campbell

DJ Campbell enters the year offering depth and competing for a starting role on the interior of the offensive line.

He’ll be part of the mix at guard, giving Miami another option as the group comes together. He started 43 games at right guard at Texas, bringing a level of experience that can help him adjust quickly.

12. EDGE Max Llewellyn

Max Llewellyn projects as part of the defensive line rotation. He brings length and effort, which can help him find snaps in certain situations as part of a rotation up front. That’s typically where it starts for players at this position.

The role early may be limited, but if he holds up and stays active, he can carve out snaps over time

13. TE Seydou Traore

Seydou Traore is more of a developmental option at this stage.

Tight end is one of the tougher positions to transition into, which can slow early impact. He showed he can be effective against SEC competition, but earning a consistent role at this level usually takes time.

His contributions early are likely to be limited as he adjusts and develops