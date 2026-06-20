Ranking the Most Important Dolphins Players 71-75: UFL All-Star Facing Tough Road

The Miami Dolphins will head into training camp at the end of July with a totally different roster than the one that ended the 2025 season after an offseason overhaul that saw the departure of several significant veterans and the arrival of newcomers young and old.

After their roster moves Monday, followed by the signing of former UFL tackle Gottlieb Ayedze on Wednesday, the Dolphins have 91 players on their roster with the exemption they have for England-born rookie tight end Seydou Traore, a participant of the International Player Pathway Program.

As life goes in the NFL, no every player on the roster is equal, so we decided to rank all of them in terms of their importance to the Dolphins' success in the 2026 season. The list was determined on the basis of not just ability but also expected role and significance to the overall progress of the organization as it continues the rebuilding project that began with the hiring of Jon-Eric Sullivan as GM and Jeff Hafley as head coach.

This is part of a series that will run in the lead-up to start of training camp.

RANKING PLAYERS 71-75

75. CB Miles Battle

Battle appeared in the regular season with the New England Patriots each of the past two seasons, but the reality is he's going to have a tough time standing out in a very large group of young cornerbacks looking for roster spots and playing time.

74. S Major Burns

Burns is one of two UFL players the Dolphins signed this past week along with tackle Gottlieb Ayedze and they both face the same challenge of having to impress after getting a late start — yes, it was "only" the offseason program, but every chance counts for unproven players. Burns did have four picks in the UFL and was an All-Star, but the reality is he went undrafted just last year.

73. RB Carlos Washington Jr.

Washington didn't look out of place during the spring practices open to the media, but he remains an unproven commodity after two seasons with the Atlanta Falcons and he'll have to find a way to stand out among the team's three young RBs looking to unseat Jaylen Wright and/or Ollie Gordon Jr.

72. EDGE Robert Beal Jr.

The free agent signing played mostly special teams with the San Francisco 49ers the past three seasons and he bounced on and off the practice squad in 2025. He also missed time in the spring practices open to the media, making it difficult to project any kind of role for him next season.

71. WR A.J. Henning

Back after spending last season on the Dolphins practice squad after arriving as a rookie free agent, Henning had himself a solid spring but he's looking at a very difficult numbers game at wide receiver between draft picks, veteran free agent newcomers and returning players with regular season gamea action for the Dolphins last year.