Breaking Down the Latest Roster Addition

The Miami Dolphins' latest personnel move fits the mold of most of their recent acquisitions, a young player hoping to show he belongs on an NFL roster.

The team will be signing first-year defensive tackle Fatorma Mulbah, agent Brett Tessler posted on social media Wednesday afternoon.

When the Dolphins make the move official, it likely will be accompanied by fellow defensive tackle Rene Konga being placed on injured reserve, based on head coach Jeff Hafley revealing Tuesday that Konga would be out for the season.

Konga is a rookie free agent from Louisville who's an intriguing prospect because of his pass-rushing ability from the interior of the defensive line.

Konga will become the second Dolphins player on injured reserve along with tackle Carter Warren, who was waived-injured in mid-June but will remain on IR until he's healthy enough to pass a physical or reaches an injury settlement with the team.

WHAT TO KNOW ABOUT MULBAH

Mulbah (6-4, 306) has been looking for a team since the end of last season after spent the second half of 2025 on the New York Jets practice squad.

After signing with the Jets as an undrafted rookie free agent in 2025, Mulbah appeared in the team's three preseason games last summer.

Mulbah came out of West Virginia after started his collegiate career at Penn State, where in 2022 he was teammates with Dolphins edge defenders Chop Robinson and Rodney McGraw.

While he went undrafted, Mulbah scored high on the Relative Athletic Score with an 8.66, which at the time ranked 254th out of 1,883 defensive tackles from 1987 to 2025.

Mulbah joins a defensive tackle group led by veteran Zach Sieler that also includes 2025 draft picks Kenneth Grant, Jordan Phililps and Zeek Biggers, as well as Matthew Butler, Keith Cooper Jr. and Alex Huntley.

FITTING THE DOLPHINS BLUEPRINT

Mulbah becoms the seventh newcomer since the middle of May, and all of them have either been young players with little or no NFL experience or former first-round picks looking to revive their career.

Mulbah would fall into the first category along with running back Carlos Washington Jr., tackle Marques Cox, safety Major Burns, and tackle Gottlieb Ayedze, while the second category includes wide receiver Jalen Reagor and edge defender Clelin Ferrell.

This pattern is why no one should expect Miami to pick up a big-name free agent still looking for a team if there is to be any sort of competition for that player's services.