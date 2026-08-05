Breaking Down the Latest Roster Addition
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The Miami Dolphins' latest personnel move fits the mold of most of their recent acquisitions, a young player hoping to show he belongs on an NFL roster.
The team will be signing first-year defensive tackle Fatorma Mulbah, agent Brett Tessler posted on social media Wednesday afternoon.
When the Dolphins make the move official, it likely will be accompanied by fellow defensive tackle Rene Konga being placed on injured reserve, based on head coach Jeff Hafley revealing Tuesday that Konga would be out for the season.
Konga is a rookie free agent from Louisville who's an intriguing prospect because of his pass-rushing ability from the interior of the defensive line.
Konga will become the second Dolphins player on injured reserve along with tackle Carter Warren, who was waived-injured in mid-June but will remain on IR until he's healthy enough to pass a physical or reaches an injury settlement with the team.
WHAT TO KNOW ABOUT MULBAH
Mulbah (6-4, 306) has been looking for a team since the end of last season after spent the second half of 2025 on the New York Jets practice squad.
After signing with the Jets as an undrafted rookie free agent in 2025, Mulbah appeared in the team's three preseason games last summer.
Mulbah came out of West Virginia after started his collegiate career at Penn State, where in 2022 he was teammates with Dolphins edge defenders Chop Robinson and Rodney McGraw.
While he went undrafted, Mulbah scored high on the Relative Athletic Score with an 8.66, which at the time ranked 254th out of 1,883 defensive tackles from 1987 to 2025.
Mulbah joins a defensive tackle group led by veteran Zach Sieler that also includes 2025 draft picks Kenneth Grant, Jordan Phililps and Zeek Biggers, as well as Matthew Butler, Keith Cooper Jr. and Alex Huntley.
FITTING THE DOLPHINS BLUEPRINT
Mulbah becoms the seventh newcomer since the middle of May, and all of them have either been young players with little or no NFL experience or former first-round picks looking to revive their career.
Mulbah would fall into the first category along with running back Carlos Washington Jr., tackle Marques Cox, safety Major Burns, and tackle Gottlieb Ayedze, while the second category includes wide receiver Jalen Reagor and edge defender Clelin Ferrell.
This pattern is why no one should expect Miami to pick up a big-name free agent still looking for a team if there is to be any sort of competition for that player's services.
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Alain Poupart is the publisher/editor of Miami Dolphins On SI and host of the All Dolphins Podcast. Alain has covered the Miami Dolphins on a full-time basis since 1989 for various publications and media outlets, including Dolphin Digest, The Associated Press and the Dolphins team website. In addition to being a credentialed member of the Miami Dolphins press corps, Alain has covered three Super Bowls (for NFL.com, Football News and the Montreal Gazette), the annual NFL draft, the Senior Bowl, and the NFL Scouting Combine. During his almost 40 years in journalism, which began at the now-defunct Miami News, Alain has covered practically every sport at one time or another, from tennis to golf, baseball, basketball and everything in between. The career also included time as a copy editor, including work on several books, such as "Still Perfect," an inside look at the Miami Dolphins' 1972 perfect season. A native of Montreal, Canada, whose first language is French, Alain grew up a huge hockey fan but soon developed a love for all sports, including NFL football. He has lived in South Florida since the 1980s.Follow @PoupartNFL