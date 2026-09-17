Robinson Update Highlights Dolphins' Thursday Injury Report

The latest development with Miami Dolphins edge defender Chop Robinson was the highlight of the team's second Week 2 injury report, and unfortunately the news wasn't great.

It wasn't overly surprising, though.

Robinson did not participate in practice Thursday after his concussion surfaced on the first injury report of the week Wednesday.

Based on all indications, Robinson sustained the concussion during practice, which would explain his "limited" status Wednesday along with the fact he was not spotted wearing a red no-contact jersey, which always is among the steps involved in a player progressing through the concussion protocol.

The rest of the Dolphins injury report remains the same as Wednesday, with linebacker Ronnie Harrison Jr. not participating because of a hamstring injury; long-snapper Tucker Addington (shoulder) and tight end Seydou Traore (thumb/Achilles) both limited; and quarterback Malik Willis (toe) and safety Dante Trader (hamstring) both full participants.

THE ROBINSON RAMIFICATIONS

Because he was out Thursday, it's borderline impossible to envision Robinson playing against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday.

Beyond the potential long-term implications of Robinson's third concussion in 10 months, the Dolphins are looking at a significant loss for their defense ahead of a matchup that is not favorable in the first place.

While his performance in the season opener was pretty underwhelming, Robinson still remains the team's best pass rusher, if not they're only threat in that department.

The stat sheet showed Robinson with only one assisted tackle against the Raiders in Week 1, but he did have two of the team's four quarterback pressures, according to Pro Football Reference.

If Robinson can't play, the Dolphins would be down to three edge defenders on their active roster — Josh Uche, Robert Beal Jr. and Malik Herring — and it's almost certain one would be elevated from the practice squad.

Even for the Las Vegas game, the Dolphins elevated former fourth overall pick Clelin Ferrell to help out on the edge, so he likely would be first in line to get the call, which would set him up for a second consecutive reunion game against the team that drafted him (Raiders) and the team for which he played last season (49ers).

The Dolphins do have three other edge defenders on the practice squad with rookie seventh-round pick Max Llewellyn, Rodney McGraw and Amari Gainer, so maybe the Dolphins would prefer giving Llewellyn a taste of NFL experience — especially considering Ferrell wasn't noticeable in his limited defensive snaps against the Raiders.

THE NON-ROBINSON ISSUES

While the game status designations are reserved for Friday, Harrison not practicing the past two days after dealing with a hamstring injury in training camp also suggests he won't play against the 49ers.

Harrison played only special teams against the Las Vegas Raiders in the season opener, and it's not like the special teams performed well in that game, so his absence wouldn't be nearly as significant.

The Dolphins likely will use their second practice squad elevation on long-snapper Cal Adomitis if there's any question about Addington's ability to perform his duties after being injured while making a tackle on a punt return against the Raiders.

THE 49ERS PICTURE

The 49ers had an interesting addition to their injury report Thursday, one that could become consequential in the game.

Rookie running back Kaelon Black was added with a groin injury and listed as limited, also a pretty strong indication he was injured in practice.

Black had a strong NFL debut against the Los Angeles Rams in Australia in Week 1 and his bruising style gave the 49ers running game a second option behind star Christian McCaffrey.

Kicker Eddy Pineiro (illness) and rookie wide receiver De'Zhaun Stribling (ankle) didn't practice either of the past two days, and Stribling's expected absence could impact a 49ers passing game that already has taken some hits.