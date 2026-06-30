The Miami Dolphins will head into the next season with low outside expectations, but that doesn't mean they're going to punt and just start focusing on 2027.

While the primary objective in the first year of the new regime under GM Jon-Eric Sullivan and head coach Jeff Hafley won't necessarily be the won-loss record, that doesn't mean that becoming a surprising contender isn't among the goals.

For that to happen, though, the Dolphins obviously are going to need some players to step up. In fact, some players are going to be under the microscope regardless for various reasons.

Here then is our list of the seven Dolphins players with the most to prove in 2026.

SEVEN PLAYERS WITH A LOT TO PROVE

QB MALIK WILLIS

Yeah, that one is pretty obvious. There are different layers here, but it starts with Willis getting his first shot at being a full-time NFL starting quarterback. If he flops, he might not get another shot. Oh, and we can add the additional pressure of helping justify Sullivan and Hafley's faith in him to bring him over from the Green Bay Packers.

RB JAYLEN WRIGHT

Wright always has had that tantalizing combination of physicality and speed, and the Dolphins thought enough of him as a prospect that they traded up to get him the 2024 draft. But the time has come for Wright to deliver more than flashes if he wants to stick around.

WR CALEB DOUGLAS

Without question, it might not be fair to put Douglas on this list because he is, after all, a rookie. But given that he was the first wide receiver the Dolphins drafted and there is a lot of skepticism about the position group, he'll have a lot of eyes on him because so many analysts considered him a reach.

G JONAH SAVAIINAEA

Do we really need to explain this one? Savaiinaea is back on the right side, where he played in college, and the hope is he'll bounce back after a tough rookie season and show why the Dolphins not only took him in the second round of the 2025 draft but traded up to make sure they landed him.

DT KENNNETH GRANT

As with the other two defensive tackles the Dolphins drafted last year, Grant had his moments as a rookie in 2025, but there frankly weren't quite enough to feel they nailed that draft pick at number 13 overall. Grant could or should be a key player for the team moving forward, so he does need to take that step forward.

EDGE CHOP ROBINSON

And we close with the most obvious one of all, the 2024 first-round pick who's coming off a disappointing season after a really promising second half of his rookie year. And even if it turns out that Robinson can never become a complete defensive player, he does need to become more of a factor as a pass rusher. That's not negotiable.