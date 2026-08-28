The Biggest Dolphins Roster Question at Every Position

The Miami Dolphins have one final football exercise before their decision-makers have to decide which players will make up their initial 53-man roster, that being the preseason finale against the Atlanta Falcons at Hard Rock Stadium on Friday night.

As we get ready to kick off, we highlight the biggest roster question mark at each position.

QUARTERBACK — Will Quinn Ewers be the No. 2 quarterback?

It's pretty amazing that this is a question at this point, but here we are. Malik Willis is the unquestioned starter; Cam Miller is a long shot; and Mark Gronowski is as good as gone. Those are the issues that are settled. But Ewers' disappointing camp performance has made his hold on the backup job very tenuous.

RUNNING BACK — Are Jaylen Wright and/or Ollie Gordon II in trouble?

The acquisition of running back Jarquez Hunter from the Rams gave the Dolphins another option behind De'Von Achane, but something will have to give because four halfbacks is a lot to keep. So if Hunter was brought in for more than just getting through the preseason finale, then that means Wright or Gordon could be gone.

WIDE RECEIVER — Is Chris Bell a lock to start the season on the active roster?

In terms of who'll make the 53, sure, there's some intrigue beyong rookies Caleb Douglas, Kevin Coleman Jr. and Bell if he's healthy, along with veterans Malik Washington and Jalen Tolbert, but Bell's status is one to watch. Yes, he did start 11-on-11 work this week, but we're not sure he looked like somebody ready to hit the ground running in the regular season. Knowing that the Dolphins are going to be ultra careful with him, the idea that he'd start the regular season on IR simply can't be dismissed.

TIGHT END — Is rookie fifth-round pick Seydou Traore safe?

The only certainty at this position would seem to be Greg Dulcich and rookie third-round pick Will Kacmarek, but the same doesn't apply to Traore, who has been pretty quiet. It could be that the injury that has sidelined Ben Sims will get Traore on the 53, but we wouldn't consider it a lock.

OFFENSIVE LINE — Are any backup jobs locked up?

We could have made this all about rookie sixth-round pick D.J. Campbell, but the reality is he's just one of many candidates for one of the backup spots with no guarantees one way or the other. Along with Campbell, we would include in the mix players like Charlie Heck, Andrew Meyer, Caedan Wallace and Josh Priebe.

DEFENSIVE LINE — Has Keith Cooper Jr. done enough to earn a spot?

Some of what happens at this position depends on the status of Kenneth Grant, who's dealing with a foot/ankle injury, but regardless Cooper absolutely has looked in recent days like somebody who belongs on the 53. But it's a crowded group.

EDGE — Is rookie seventh-round pick Max Llewellyn making the team?

The answer to that question isn't nearly as obvious as it seemed two weeks ago when Llewellyn seemed out of place. But now he looks like he belongs. The question is whether he beats out players like Robert Beal Jr. or David Ojabo or Cameron Goode.

LINEBACKER — What happens with Willie Gay Jr.?

Injuries have complicated this position no doubt, but Gay's status is one to watch because he again made his share of plays in camp, but then it's also impossible to ignore the comments from head coach Jeff Hafley and DC Sean Duggan suggesting he doesn't always stick to his assignment. There's talent there, so another possibility is maybe a team comes calling for a trade.

SECONDARY — What happens at safety?

There's some intrigue when it comes to the final spots at cornerback, but it isn't the free-for-all like safety where Lonnie Johnson Jr., Major Burns and rookie free agent Louis Moore are in a three-way battle for one or two spots.