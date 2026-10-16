The Contract Status of Every Dolphins Offensive Player at the 2026 Bye

The Miami Dolphins have completely revamped their roster 2026, and the moves haven't stopped with the start of the regular season.

With the team at their bye, it's a good time to again take stock of the roster as of Friday, October 16 with every player on the 53-man roster and injured reserve, along with their contract status, 2026 cap number (info via Over The Cap), when they'll become free agents, and the early outlook on whether they'll be with the team at the start of training camp next year.

This is the breakdown of all the offensive players.

QUARTERBACKS (2)

Malik Willis — Signed as a UFA from the Green Bay Packers in 2026; signed through 2028; UFA in 2029; 2026 cap number: $5.7M ... 2027 Outlook: With the Dolphins

Kyle McCord — Acquired in a trade with the Green Bay Packers in 2026, signed through 2026, ERFA in 2029, 2026 cap number: $885K ... 2027 Outlook: With the Dolphins

RUNNING BACKS (4)

De'Von Achane (IR) — Third-round pick in 2023, contract extension in 2026, signed through 2030, UFA in 2031, 2026 cap number: $3.2 million ... 2027 Outlook: With the Dolphins

Jaylen Wright — Fourth-round pick in 2024, signed through 2027, UFA in 2028, 2026 cap number: $1.3 million ... 2027 Outlook: Up in the air

Ollie Gordon II — Sixth-round pick in 2025, signed through 2028, UFA in 2029, 2026 cap number: $1.1 million ... 2027 Outlook: With the Dolphins

Trayvon Allen — Claimed off waivers from the Washington Commanders in 2026, signed through 2029, UFA in 2030, 2026 cap number: $688K ... 2027 Outlook: Up in the air

WIDE RECEIVERS (6)

Malik Washington — Sixth-round pick in 2024; signed through 2027; UFA in 2028; 2026 cap number: $1.1M ... 2027 Outlook: With the Dolphins

Jalen Tolbert — Signed as a UFA from Dallas Cowboys in 2026; signed through 2026; UFA in 2027; 2026 cap number: $1.3M ... 2027 Outlook: Less than 50-50 with the Dolphins

Caleb Douglas — Third-round pick in the 2026 NFL draft, signed through 2029, UFA in 2030, 2026 cap number: $1.3 million 2027 Outlook: With the Dolphins

Chris Bell — Third-round pick in the 2026 NFL draft, signed through 2029, UFA in 2030, 2026 cap number: $1.2M 2027 Outlook: With the Dolphins

Kevin Coleman Jr. — Fifth-round pick in the 2026 NFL draft, signed through 2029, UFA in 2030, 2026 cap number: $979K 2027 Outlook: With the Dolphins

Jared Wayne — Claimed off waivers from the Houston Texans, signed through 2026, RFA in 2027 ... 2027 Outlook: Up in the air

TIGHT ENDS (5)

Cole Turner (IR) — Signed as a free agent in 2026; signed through 2026; RFA in 2027; 2026 cap number: $565K 2027 Outlook: Less than 50-50 with the Dolphins

Greg Dulcich — Re-signed as a UFA in 2026; signed through 2026; UFA in 2027; 2026 cap number: $1.6M ... 2027 Outlook: Likely back with the Dolphins

Will Kacmarek — Third-round pick in the 2026 NFL draft, signed through 2029, UFA in 2030, 2026 cap number: $1.2 million ... 2027 Outlook: With the Dolphins

Seydou Traore — Fifth-round pick in the 2026 NFL draft, signed through 2029, UFA in 2030, 2026 cap number: $980K ... 2027 Outlook: With the Dolphins

Justin Joly — Claimed off waivers from the Denver Broncos, signed through 2029, UFA in 2030, 2026 cap number: $885K ... 2027 Outlook: With the Dolphins

OFFENSIVE LINEMEN (10)

T Austin Jackson — First-round pick (18th overall) in 2020, signed a contract extension in 2023, signed through 2026, contract restructured in 2026; UFA in 2027, 2026 cap number: $6.7M ... 2027 Outlook: Unlikely to be with the Dolphins

C Aaron Brewer — Signed as an unrestricted free agent (from Tennessee) in 2024, signed contract extension in 2026; signed through 2029, UFA in 2030, 2026 cap number: $5.6M ... 2027 Outlook: With the Dolphins

G Kadyn Proctor — First-round pick in the 2026 NFL draft, signed through 2029 with team fifth-year option, UFA in 2030 (or 2031), 2026 cap number: $4.7M ... 2027 Outlook: With the Dolphins

T Patrick Paul — Second-round pick in 2024, signed through 2027, UFA in 2028, 2026 cap number: $1.9 million ... 2027 Outlook: Almost assuredly with the Dolphins

G Jonah Savaiinaea — Second-round pick in 2025, signed through 2028, UFA in 2029, 2026 cap number: $2.6 million ... 2027 Outlook: With the Dolphins

OL Andrew Meyer — Signed as an undrafted rookie free agent, signed through 2026, RFA in 2027, 2026 cap number: $1 ... 2027 Outlook: Likely with the Dolphins

G Jarrett Kingston — Claimed off waivers from the Houston Texans in 2026, signed through 2026, RFA in 2027, 2026 cap number: $1.1 million ... 2027 Outlook: Likely with the Dolphins

G/T Caedan Wallace — Acquired in a trade with the New England Patriots in 2026, signed through 2027, UFA in 2028, 2026 cap number: $1.3 million ... 2027 Outlook: Likely with the Dolphins

G DJ Campbell — Sixth-round pick in the 2026 NFL draft, signed through 2029, UFA in 2030, 2026 cap number: $953K ... 2027 Outlook: With the Dolphins

T Chukwuebuka Godrick — Claimed off waivers from the Kansas City Chiefs in 2026, signed through 2026, ERFA in 2027, 2026 cap number: $1 million ... 2027 Outlook: 50-50 to be with the Dolphins

DOLPHINS PLAYERS SCHEDULED TO BECOME UNRESTRICTED FREE AGENTS NEXT OFFSEASON

Offense (3)

T Austin Jackson, TE Greg Dulcich, WR Jalen Tolbert

Defense/Specialists (10)

CB JuJu Brents, LB Willie Gay Jr., S Zayne Anderson, EDGE Joshua Uche, CB Darrell Baker Jr., LB Ronnie Harrison Jr., EDGE Malik Herring, EDGE Robert Beal Jr., K Riley Patterson, P Bradley Pinion