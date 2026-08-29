The Dolphins Practice Squad Projections From Their Current Roster

The massive cuts to get down the 53-man roster limit by Sunday at 4 p.m. is only one of the major projects the Miami Dolphins will be undertaking over the next couple of days.

The first order of business after the cuts will be scouring the waiver wire and put in claims before Monday at noon ET, and then will come the business of assembling their practice squad.

League rules allow for every team to have a maximum of 16 players on that practice squad, though international players can qualify for a roster exemption if they're part of the International Player Pathway Program.

That applies to rookie tight end Seydou Traore, a native of France who grew up in England. As with every player who is not vested — four or more years of service — Traore first would have to go through waivers and only after clearing could the Dolphins bring him back and use that exemption.

As for eligibility, teams can have up to 10 players with two or more years of NFL experience and up to six regardless of experience, though the total of those two groups can't exceed 10.

Now for the big question: Who on the current Dolphins roster is likely to be brought back for the practice squad if waived or released before Sunday at 4 p.m. ET?

We'll use our final 53-man roster projection as a guide and rank the likelihood at each position.

DOLPHINS PRACTICE SQUAD CANDIDATES IF RELEASED OR WAIVED

Quarterback

Cam Miller ... The two quarterbacks we have the Dolphins waiving this weekend are Miller and Gronowski and we'd imagine they will bring back one of them. While Gronowski was the more impressive of the two against Atlanta on Friday, Miller has the better body of work over the summer and there's also more upside with him.

Running back

Carlos Washington Jr., Coleman Bennett ... We also had Donovan Edwards and Jaylen Wright getting cut this weekend, but we get the feeling that Wright wouldn't want to come back to Miami if he ends getting cut, though we mentioned the possibility of him being traded.

Wide receiver

A.J. Henning, Donaven McCulley, Theo Wease Jr. ... Along with those three, we had Ryan Miller, Terrace Marshall Jr. and Jalen Reagor being cut and our reasoning was that the Dolphins could have comparable talent on the practice squad to bring up for game day if needed. Henning is the obvious here, to the point where him making the 53 wouldn't be a shocker.

Tight end/fullback

Seydou Traore, Jeremiah Franklin ... Traore is an automatic if he's cut and clears waivers, and we see both scenarios as likely at this time. Franklin showed enough to be kept around to develop even if we don't see him on the 53.

Offensive line

Josh Priebe, Gottlieb Ayedze ... Kevin Cline and Marques Cox are the other two offensive linemen we cut, but Priebe is the almost automatic here to return for a second year on the practice squad if the doesn't make the 53.

Edge

Seth Coleman-Lyles, Rodney McGraw ... The other edge players we cut were David Ojabo and Cameron Goode, and they're the more accomplished players, but this is where we go back to Miami looking to develop players. Ojabo and Goode also could wind up having opportunities elsewhere.

Defensive tackle

Fatorma Mulbah, Cam Rice ....Those two plus Alex Huntley were the only D-tackles we didn't keep on the 53. There's something to work with when it comes to Mulbah and Rice.

Linebacker

Cam Riley, Stephen Dix Jr. ... The big name among the players we cut was Willie Gay Jr., but we're just not seeing him coming back to the practice squad.

Cornerback

Miles Battle, Marco Wilson, Jai'Onte' McMillan ... As we mentioned in our final roster projection analysis, there's little separating the cornerbacks beyond rookie first-round pick Chris Johnson, which is why we could see the Dolphins keeping a good number on the practice squad and moving players up and down as needed.

Safety

Louis Moore ... Moore and Lonnie Johnson Jr. were the two safeties we cut from the active roster, and Moore simply is the perfect practice squad candidate with his potential and youth.