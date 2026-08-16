Two Miami Dolphins Players Stand Out Among Those Who Brought the Physicality Jeff Hafley Loved

Looking into positives from the Miami Dolphins' preseason opener, there are standout performances with an emphasis on physicality that's in line with what the coaching staff wants.

Head coach Jeff Hafley said he was pleased that players on both offense and defense excelled at staying physical as the game progressed. It's no secret that this is a trait he would like the entire team to possess, let alone what we saw against Washington.

When Hafley spoke to the media Saturday, he wasn't shy about crediting those who showcased their strength. It ties into his desire to eliminate the long-term notion that the Dolphins are a "soft" team. Based on what we witnessed, there might be truth to his claims.

There's Toughness In The Run Defense

Hafley credited the run defense for showcasing their strength at the line, especially with the starting unit. Early on, Miami's rush defense limited explosive plays and forced long-distance third downs.

"The one thing I am so proud of is that, even starting in the practice, our run defense, it was physical," Hafley said. "I thought that our ones versus their ones, they had a tough time running the ball, and our run defense showed up. The interior guys, they were squeezing. We were setting edges. Chop was violent."

On the Dolphins' first defensive series, they only allowed 4 yards on three run plays, leading to an early punt. The second drive saw the first blemish, a 7-yard dash from Kaytron Allen. However, Allen was stuffed at the line on his next attempt by Josh Uche, with Marco Wilson's interception against Sam Hartman coming two plays later.

When Chop Robinson was in, he was efficient with his footwork. In one instance, he was able to cross over Commanders lineman Trent Scott like he was a point guard, putting pressure on Marcus Mariota. Being 254 pounds, he was difficult to bring down from behind.

Things changed when the reserves came in, however. Allen eventually found his footing, recording 85 yards on 23 carries. Washington got both of their touchdowns on the ground from Allen and Robert Henry Jr, who especially performed well against the reserves with 75 yards.

Hat Tip to Proctor and Savaiinaea

Two names in the offensive line really impressed Hafley with their resilience as the game went on — Kadyn Proctor and Jonah Savaiinaea. When other starting linemen came out, these two stayed in and didn't miss a beat.

"I've got to give it up for Jonah," Hafley said. "He was physical, and I showed some clips in front of the entire team this morning of him just coming off the ball and driving people back, knocking guys on the ground. And same thing for Proctor; on a couple of the gap scheme plays, the whole side of the line was caved down."

Savaiinaea felt natural back at right guard and was a key piece to Miami's running game, creating multiple gaps for De'Von Achane alongside Aaron Brewer. As Hafley said, the line did a great job moving defenders back, buying Willis extra time in the pocket, which he needed a few times for receivers to get open.

One great example of Proctor's physicality came in the opening drive when he was lined up against Commanders defensive tackle Shy Tuttle. With Achane moving to the left, Proctor escorted Tuttle out of the play, pushing him all the way to the far right side of the trenches, making him a non-factor.

Dulcich and Kacmarek Get the Job Done

We may have heard about the tight ends being weapons for Willis, but the game Friday showcased how they might be just as dangerous as run blockers.

"I thought Dulcich was a guy who showed up physically," Hafley said. "Kacmarek had some plays where he was just driving people back. The physicality is getting closer to what I want. Can we do it when we get tired? Can we do it later in camp? Can we do it in the second preseason game?"

Dulcich's workload was limited, playing only eight total snaps, but he still impressed with his blocking, which isn't necessarily considered to be his forte as a tight end. Will Kacmarek got more of the spotlight at the position and made the absolute most of it.

Whether Kacmarek was lined up to the left or right of the offensive line, or coming off a motion that put him near the ball, the 87th overall pick in the third round held his own against Washington defenders who were 40 to 50 pounds bigger than him.

Kacmarek's block on Commanders linebacker Javontae Jean-Baptiste bought enough time for Willis to air the ball out to Caleb Douglas. At the goal line, Miami had both tight ends on the field and Kacmarek's block on Tuttle, alongside Dulcich's block on Drake Jackson, helped open a slight gap for Achane to score Miami's only touchdown of the game.

That play perfectly illustrated the physicality Hafley was so happy about.