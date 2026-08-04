What the Dolphins' Change at the Top Means for the Team

The Miami Dolphins are undergoing a significant change at the top of the organization, one that always seemed inevitable.

The question, for fans of the team, obviously is what impact — if any — this will have on the product on the field.

The team announced Tuesday morning that Vice Chairman/CEO/President Tom Garfinkel would step away from day-to-day responsibilities with the Dolphins and remain only as vice chairman.

In his place as overseer of the football operations will Daniel Sillman, owner Stephen Ross' son-in-law. Sillman has been involved with the team for some time and was involved in the search that led to the hiring of Jon-Eric Sullivan as general manager and Jeff Hafley as head coach this past January.

The Dolphins also announced the formation of Ross Sports & Entertainment (RSE), which will bring under the same umbrella the Miami Dolphins, Hard Rock Stadium, the Miami Grand Prix, the Miami Open tennis tournament and the Precision Drive Club.

“Danny’s deep familiarity with the organization's businesses, combined with his experience building globally recognized sports and media companies, uniquely positions him to lead Ross Sports & Entertainment into its next phase of operation," Ross said in a prepared statement. "He understands our culture, our ambitions, and where we're headed, and I have complete confidence in his ability to lead the organization into this new era.”

WHAT THIS MEANS FOR THE DOLPHINS

When it comes to the football operations, the most significant words in the Dolphins' 12-paragraph press release were these: "(Sillman) will also oversee football operations for the Miami Dolphins, with Head Coach Jeff Hafley, General Manager Jon-Eric Sullivan and Executive Vice President of Football Operations Brandon Shore reporting directly to him."

Ross has said more than once, particularly when he hired Mike McDaniel as head coach in 2022, he strived for collaboration in all decision-making aspects of the football operation and that doesn't figure to change in this new day of Dolphins football.

That said, there will be times when Hafley, Sullivan and Shore don't all agree on a personnel decision, which is when Sillman would step in under the definition of the new hierarchy. Those instances, though, would be pretty rare.

Shore has been and continues to be the team's cap guru and contract negotiator, Sullivan made clear after taking over he was in charge of roster moves, and Hafley obviously controls the coaching aspect of the operation.

While exactly how much influence Garfinkel had on the football operation during his 13 years is unclear, but there's no question his contribution in helping Ross put together a truly impressive sports empire with the highlights including the renovation of Hard Rock Stadium and bringing the Miami Open and Miami Grand Prix to the facility and its surroundings.

The Dolphins unfortunately haven't had anywhere this kind of success as an NFL team, though, as they keep looking for that first playoff win since the 2000 season with only three playoff appearances (2016, 2022, 2023) in the past 17 seasons.

Because he was involved in the hiring of Sullivan and Hafley, Sillman already has his signature on a significant franchise decision and the Dolphins are going to want to give it the chance to work.

If it does, that would be a pretty good (early) start for Sillman.