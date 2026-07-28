Five Biggest Reasons for Optimism as Dolphins Camp Arrives

Expectations surrounding the Miami Dolphins haven't been this low in years — and maybe that's a good thing.

This roster has obvious flaws, but there are also legitimate reasons to believe the Dolphins are headed in the right direction under first-year head coach Jeff Hafley. Whether that translates into wins this season is another conversation entirely, but there are plenty of reasons for fans to feel optimistic as training camp gets under way.

The hyped-up era of hired-gun talent has faded into one much more defined by building a winner from the ground up, which should keep Fins fans on their toes this season.

Here are just a few reasons why.

Expectations Are Finally Realistic

For the last few years, every season began with playoff talk and Super Bowl aspirations.

This year feels different, because it is different. Nobody is predicting a deep postseason run, which gives this coaching staff and young roster room to grow without every loss turning into a full-blown crisis.

Malik Willis simply needs to show glimpses of the sort of greatness that makes a quarterback the last thing the Dolphins need next offseason. De'Von Achane has a chance to lead the league in all-purpose yards from scrimmage, even on a bad team. And most importantly, Hafley can prove he's the right man to lead the Dolphins to their first title in over 40 years.

Evidence, not results, is what this season is about. It's oddly fun to think that way compared to the stress and anxiety that comes with knowing a team is on the verge of being blown up if they lose three late-season games.

Development can finally take priority over chasing expectations that probably were unrealistic in the first place.

Sometimes the healthiest thing for a franchise is lowering the temperature for a season.

The Linebackers Could Become One of the NFL's Most Entertaining Units

Quietly, this might be the most exciting position group on the roster. Jacob Rodriguez, Kyle Louis, Tyreld Dodson and Jordyn Brooks form a unit that could be as fun as any in the NFL

The Dolphins have assembled a linebacker room full of speed and athleticism mixed wth the sort of old-school leadership that feels like it could be the core of a championship team if the cards fall the right way.

Every good defense develops an identity. Don't be surprised if Miami's starts with its linebackers not just this season, but for seasons to come.

The Running Game Has a Chance to Carry the Offense

There's no reason the Dolphins should be asking Willis to throw 40 times a game. This team runs through Achane, literally. Pair him with Ollie Gordon and Jaylen Wright and the Fins could have one of the best backfields in football.

Achane is one of the most explosive players in football, capable of taking any carry to the house. If the offensive line can simply become average, Miami could finally develop the balanced offense it has been searching for.

A productive rushing attack also makes life significantly easier for a young quarterback.

Malik Willis Brings Something Miami Hasn't Had

This isn't about comparing Willis to Tua Tagovailoa. They're completely different quarterbacks.

For years, Dolphins fans knew exactly what was coming if Tua still had the football after three seconds. Usually it involved a collapsing pocket, a sack, or everyone covering their eyes, hoping to not see the final play of his career.

With Willis under center, broken plays don't automatically become bad plays anymore. His mobility allows him to escape pressure, extend drives and create explosive plays when everything appears to have fallen apart.

He'll miss throws Tua made routinely, but he'll also produce highlights that simply weren't part of Miami's offense before. Everything won't need to be perfect for Willis. For much of the past five seasons, it felt like Tua could only succeed if everything around him went according to plan.

Jeff Hafley Brings the Accountability

The Dolphins needed a culture change.

By the end, it often felt like Mike McDaniel was the cool substitute teacher.

Too many penalties. Too many mental mistakes. Too many games where Miami looked unprepared for the moment. Too many veterans taking advantage of a "player's coach" gone wrong.

Hafley arrives with a reputation built on accountability and discipline. That doesn't guarantee victories, but it gives the Dolphins something they haven't consistently had in recent years: structure.

For a team trying to establish a new identity, that may end up being the most important addition of the entire offseason.