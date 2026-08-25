What to Know About the Dolphins' Latest Waiver Wire Pick-Up
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Yes, the Miami Dolphins are it again.
Another day, more roster moves.
This time, the Dolphins did a straight-up swap of wide receivers, claiming Ryan Miller off waivers from the New York Giants and waiving Tahj Washington to make room for him.
Also Tuesday, the Dolphins released veteran guard Jamaree Salyer off IR and waived CB Ethan Robinson from IR, both with injury settlements.
Salyer was expected to provide depth for the offensive line when he signed as a free agent in March, but instead battled injuries during his brief time in Miami, the most notable issue when he was carted off the field during an OTA practice. He began training camp practicing, but was out after the first three days and never came back.
Like Robinson, Salyer is free to sign with any other team immediately. He technically could return to the Dolphins at some point in 2026, but would have to wait three weeks plus the number of weeks corresponding to the amount of his settlement.
Miller spent the past three seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after arriving as a rookie free agent in 2023, though the Giants claimed him off waivers last December before re-signing him as a free agent in the offseason.
Miller played 25 games with six starts for Tampa Bay with 14 career catches for 162 yards and three touchdowns. His most productive season came in 2024 when he had 12 catches and two touchdowns.
During the preseason that year, he caught a touchdown pass against the Dolphins at Raymond James Stadium.
Miller also was a regular contributor on special teams for the Buccaneers.
Washington was a seventh-round pick for the Dolphins in 2024 who never got going in Miami. He spent his entire rookie year on IR and his most notable play in 2025 was a fumble deep in MIami territory in the Thursday night loss against the Baltimore Ravens.
Washington's last play in a Dolphins uniform was a muffed punt in the 26-3 loss against the Giants at Hard Rock Stadium on Saturday, though his chances of making the 53-man roster pretty much already were done by that time.
This wasn't a move made because of injuries affecting one specific position considering it's just replacing one player for another, and Miller will have only a brief period of time to impress the Dolphins coaches with the roster cuts set for Sunday by 4 p.m. ET.
Miller becomes the fifth player the Dolphins have claimed on waivers in 2026, following DT James Ester from Green Bay, tight end Jeremiah Franklin from New England, CB Ahmari Harvey from Pittsburgh, and CB Jai'Onte' McMillan from Indianapolis.
Ester and Harvey already have been waived, and Franklin and Harvey likely will follow suit this weekend.
THE DOLPHINS' AUGUST TRANSACTIONS
August 5 — Claimed TE Jeremiah Franklin off waivers from New England ... signed DL Fatorma Mulbah ... waived EDGE Seth Coleman-Lyles ... placed DL Rene Konga on injured reserve
August 7 — Signed S Tanner Wall ... claimed CB Ahmari Harvey off waivers from Pittsburgh ... waived QB Mark Gronowski ... waived/injured S Omar Brown
August 10 — Acquired G/T Caedan Wallace and a 2029 7th-round pick from New England for a 2028 6th-round pick ... signed CB Nick McCloud ... placed K Zane Gonzalez on IR ... waived RB Anthony Hankerson
August 16 — Signed QB Mark Gronowski and LB Cam Riley ... placed G/T Jamaree Salyer on IR ... waived/injured CB Ethan Robinson
August 17 — Activated WR Chris Bell off the Non-Football Injury list ... signed DL Cam Rice ... waived S Tanner Wall
August 18 — Signed EDGE Seth Coleman-Lyles ... waived/injured EDGE Mason Rieger
August 21 — Signed LB Stephen Dix Jr. ... waived/injured G James Ester
August 22 — Claimed CB Jai'Onte' McMillan off waivers from Indianapolis ... released CB Nick McCloud
August 24 — Signed LB Jehaim Thomas and TE Ethan Conner ... waived C Jim Bonifas and CB Ahmari Harvey
August 25 — Claimed WR Ryan Miller off waivers from the N.Y. Giants ... waived WR Tahj Washington
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Alain Poupart is the publisher/editor of Miami Dolphins On SI, host of the All Dolphins Podcast, and co-host of the Dolphins Collective. Alain has covered the Miami Dolphins on a full-time basis since 1989 for various publications and media outlets, including Dolphin Digest, The Associated Press and the Dolphins team website. In addition to being a credentialed member of the Miami Dolphins press corps, Alain has covered three Super Bowls (for NFL.com, Football News and the Montreal Gazette), the annual NFL draft, the Senior Bowl, and the NFL Scouting Combine. During his almost 40 years in journalism, which began at the now-defunct Miami News, Alain has covered practically every sport at one time or another, from tennis to golf, baseball, basketball and everything in between. The career also included time as a copy editor, including work on several books, such as "Still Perfect," an inside look at the Miami Dolphins' 1972 perfect season. A native of Montreal, Canada, whose first language is French, Alain grew up a huge hockey fan but soon developed a love for all sports, including NFL football. He has lived in South Florida since the 1980s.Follow @PoupartNFL