Yes, the Miami Dolphins are it again.

Another day, more roster moves.

This time, the Dolphins did a straight-up swap of wide receivers, claiming Ryan Miller off waivers from the New York Giants and waiving Tahj Washington to make room for him.

Also Tuesday, the Dolphins released veteran guard Jamaree Salyer off IR and waived CB Ethan Robinson from IR, both with injury settlements.

Salyer was expected to provide depth for the offensive line when he signed as a free agent in March, but instead battled injuries during his brief time in Miami, the most notable issue when he was carted off the field during an OTA practice. He began training camp practicing, but was out after the first three days and never came back.

Like Robinson, Salyer is free to sign with any other team immediately. He technically could return to the Dolphins at some point in 2026, but would have to wait three weeks plus the number of weeks corresponding to the amount of his settlement.

Miller spent the past three seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after arriving as a rookie free agent in 2023, though the Giants claimed him off waivers last December before re-signing him as a free agent in the offseason.

Miller played 25 games with six starts for Tampa Bay with 14 career catches for 162 yards and three touchdowns. His most productive season came in 2024 when he had 12 catches and two touchdowns.

During the preseason that year, he caught a touchdown pass against the Dolphins at Raymond James Stadium.

Miller also was a regular contributor on special teams for the Buccaneers.

Washington was a seventh-round pick for the Dolphins in 2024 who never got going in Miami. He spent his entire rookie year on IR and his most notable play in 2025 was a fumble deep in MIami territory in the Thursday night loss against the Baltimore Ravens.

Washington's last play in a Dolphins uniform was a muffed punt in the 26-3 loss against the Giants at Hard Rock Stadium on Saturday, though his chances of making the 53-man roster pretty much already were done by that time.

This wasn't a move made because of injuries affecting one specific position considering it's just replacing one player for another, and Miller will have only a brief period of time to impress the Dolphins coaches with the roster cuts set for Sunday by 4 p.m. ET.

Miller becomes the fifth player the Dolphins have claimed on waivers in 2026, following DT James Ester from Green Bay, tight end Jeremiah Franklin from New England, CB Ahmari Harvey from Pittsburgh, and CB Jai'Onte' McMillan from Indianapolis.

Ester and Harvey already have been waived, and Franklin and Harvey likely will follow suit this weekend.

THE DOLPHINS' AUGUST TRANSACTIONS

August 5 — Claimed TE Jeremiah Franklin off waivers from New England ... signed DL Fatorma Mulbah ... waived EDGE Seth Coleman-Lyles ... placed DL Rene Konga on injured reserve

August 7 — Signed S Tanner Wall ... claimed CB Ahmari Harvey off waivers from Pittsburgh ... waived QB Mark Gronowski ... waived/injured S Omar Brown

August 10 — Acquired G/T Caedan Wallace and a 2029 7th-round pick from New England for a 2028 6th-round pick ... signed CB Nick McCloud ... placed K Zane Gonzalez on IR ... waived RB Anthony Hankerson

August 16 — Signed QB Mark Gronowski and LB Cam Riley ... placed G/T Jamaree Salyer on IR ... waived/injured CB Ethan Robinson

August 17 — Activated WR Chris Bell off the Non-Football Injury list ... signed DL Cam Rice ... waived S Tanner Wall

August 18 — Signed EDGE Seth Coleman-Lyles ... waived/injured EDGE Mason Rieger

August 21 — Signed LB Stephen Dix Jr. ... waived/injured G James Ester

August 22 — Claimed CB Jai'Onte' McMillan off waivers from Indianapolis ... released CB Nick McCloud

August 24 — Signed LB Jehaim Thomas and TE Ethan Conner ... waived C Jim Bonifas and CB Ahmari Harvey

August 25 — Claimed WR Ryan Miller off waivers from the N.Y. Giants ... waived WR Tahj Washington