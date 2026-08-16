Breaking Down Dolphins Sunday Roster Moves: O-Line Depth Takes a Big Hit
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The Miami Dolphins' already shaky offensive line depth got some bad news it really didn't need to get Sunday in a series of roster moves.
Among the four transactions the Dolphins made two days after their preseason opener, the team placed veteran guard/tackle Jamaree Salyer on injured reserve.
The Dolphins also waived/injured cornerback Ethan Robinson, and replaced those two players on the roster by signing linebacker Cam Riley and re-signing quarterback Mark Gronowski.
The biggest news when it comes to the regular season is the departure of Salyer.
BIG BLOW FOR OFFENSIVE LINE
The depth on the offensive line has been a major concern for the Dolphins this summer, and the preseason opener didn't offer any comfort in that regard.
Salyer should have been the Dolphins' top backup at guard and/or tackle in 2026 after he signed as a free agent in the offseason but instead it's been one injury issue after another for the former Los Angeles Chargers draft pick.
He missed the last week and a half of the offseason program after being carted off the field with an injury that head coach Jeff Hafley said at the time didn't seem serious at the time. Salyer did practice at the start of training camp, but he's been out since the first week with an undisclosed injury.
Now he's done for the season and will spend 2026 on IR unless he's released with an injury settlement.
With Salyer gone, the most proven backup is tackle Charlie Heck, followed by third-year center Andrew Meyer.
Heck has performed better in the last week after a rough start to training camp, but Meyer had a shaky performance at center after coming in for starter Aaron Brewer.
The Dolphins traded for former New England guard/tackle Caedan Wallace last week, and it's probably a fair assumption they'll add more players on the offensive line before the Sept. 13 season opener against the Las Vegas Raiders.
WHAT TO KNOW ABOUT CAM RILEY
Riley fits the profile of almost every Dolphins acquisition, a young player looking to establish himself in the NFL.
Riley has never played an NFL regular season game after signing with the New England Patriots as an undrafted free agent in 2025. He spent a few weeks on the Tennessee Titans practice squad late last season, was signed to a future contract in January but was waived in late April.
An oversized off-the-ball linebacker at 6-4, 228, Riley played collegiately at Auburn and Florida State, making 12 combined college starts.
He becomes the eighth linebacker on the roster, joining Jordyn Brooks, Tyrel Dodson, Willie Gay Jr., Ronnie Harrison Jr., Jacob Rodriguez, Kyle Louis, and rookie Trey Moore, who doubles as an edge defender.
Gronowski, meanwhile, returns to the Dolphins nine days after they waived him and two days after he had a tryout with the Indianapolis Colts.
The decision to bring him back comes amid reports that backup Quinn Ewers sustained a groin injury during the preseason opener and will miss some practice time.
Robinson played 16 snaps on defense and 10 others on special teams against Washington, so he clearly was injured during the game.
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Alain Poupart is the publisher/editor of Miami Dolphins On SI, host of the All Dolphins Podcast, and co-host of the Dolphins Collective. Alain has covered the Miami Dolphins on a full-time basis since 1989 for various publications and media outlets, including Dolphin Digest, The Associated Press and the Dolphins team website. In addition to being a credentialed member of the Miami Dolphins press corps, Alain has covered three Super Bowls (for NFL.com, Football News and the Montreal Gazette), the annual NFL draft, the Senior Bowl, and the NFL Scouting Combine. During his almost 40 years in journalism, which began at the now-defunct Miami News, Alain has covered practically every sport at one time or another, from tennis to golf, baseball, basketball and everything in between. The career also included time as a copy editor, including work on several books, such as "Still Perfect," an inside look at the Miami Dolphins' 1972 perfect season. A native of Montreal, Canada, whose first language is French, Alain grew up a huge hockey fan but soon developed a love for all sports, including NFL football. He has lived in South Florida since the 1980s.Follow @PoupartNFL