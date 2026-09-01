What to Know About the Latest Dolphins Practice Squad Additions

The Miami Dolphins filled out their their practice squad Tuesday with the addition of eight players, though only one of them was with the team in training camp.

The Dolphins announced the signings of ILB Liam Anderson, EDGE Clelin Ferrell, EDGE Amari Gainer, DL Jordan Miller, WR Will Sheppard, CB Jaylin Simpson, DL Mazi Smith and TE Tre Watson. The team also released quarterback Mark Gronowski off the practice squad, one day after claiming Brady Cook off waivers from the New York Jets.

Those eight additions will join the players the Dolphins signed to the practice squad Monday, a list comprised entirely of their own roster cuts.

Perhaps surprisingly, the Dolphins didn't bring back any of the players they waived Monday to make room for their waiver pick-ups, a group that included, CB Ethan Bonner, T Marques Cox, WR AJ Henning, EDGE Max Llewellyn and G/T Josh Priebe. It also should be noted it's possible those players simply wanted to move on and decided to look for other opportunities.

While Ferrell's background is well known by now after he spent training camp with the Dolphins, here's what to know about the eight newcomers.

THE LOWDOWN ON THE NEW PRACTICE SQUAD PLAYERS

DT MAZI SMITH — This is the marquee name, if for no other reason than he was a first-round pick. Smith was the 27th overall pick out in the 2023 NFL draft when he was selected by the Dallas Cowboys out of Michigan. A former teammate of Kenneth Grant in college, Smith simply hasn't panned out of yet with 31 tackles and two sacks in three seasons with the Cowboys and New York Jets, where he was sent in the trade that moved Quinn Williams to Dallas last year.

EDGE AMARI GAINER — The most experienced of the Tuesday newcomers after Smith, Gainer played all 17 games for the Las Vegas Raiders as a rookie free agent in 2024, but all but 12 of his 392 snaps that year came on special teams. After being cut by the Raiders that year, Gainer bounced between the Raiders and Patriots practice squad in 2025.

ILB LIAM ANDERSON — An undrafted player out of Holy Cross, Anderson has appeared in four NFL games, all with the Colts between 2023-24. He played 48 snaps in those games, all on special teams.

CB JAYLIN SIMPSON — Simpson is one of two players who was with the Green Bay Packers last year when Jon-Eric Sullivan and Jeff Hafley were with that organization. Simpson was a fifth-round pick of the Colts in 2024 and spent his rookie year on the practice squad before joining the Packers last year.

WR WILL SHEPPARD — This is the other former Green Bay player, though he hasn't played an NFL regular season game yet after joining the Packers as a rookie free agent in 2025.

DL JORDAN MILLER — Miller, meanwhile, spent the past two seasons on the Denver Broncos practice squad after joining them as a rookie free agent in 2024. He's a former University of Miami player who finished his collegiate career at SMU.

THE 2026 DOLPHINS PRACTICE SQUAD

ILB Liam Anderson

T Gottlieb Ayedze

S Major Burns

EDGE Clelin Ferrell

TE Jeremiah Franklin

EDGE Amari Gainer

RB Jarquez Hunter

EDGE Rodney McGraw

DL Jordan Miller

WR Jalen Reagor

ILB Cam Riley

WR Will Sheppard

CB Jaylin Simpson

DL Mazi Smith

RB Carlos Washington Jr.

TE Tre Watson