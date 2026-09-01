What to Know About the Latest Dolphins Practice Squad Additions
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The Miami Dolphins filled out their their practice squad Tuesday with the addition of eight players, though only one of them was with the team in training camp.
The Dolphins announced the signings of ILB Liam Anderson, EDGE Clelin Ferrell, EDGE Amari Gainer, DL Jordan Miller, WR Will Sheppard, CB Jaylin Simpson, DL Mazi Smith and TE Tre Watson. The team also released quarterback Mark Gronowski off the practice squad, one day after claiming Brady Cook off waivers from the New York Jets.
Those eight additions will join the players the Dolphins signed to the practice squad Monday, a list comprised entirely of their own roster cuts.
Perhaps surprisingly, the Dolphins didn't bring back any of the players they waived Monday to make room for their waiver pick-ups, a group that included, CB Ethan Bonner, T Marques Cox, WR AJ Henning, EDGE Max Llewellyn and G/T Josh Priebe. It also should be noted it's possible those players simply wanted to move on and decided to look for other opportunities.
While Ferrell's background is well known by now after he spent training camp with the Dolphins, here's what to know about the eight newcomers.
THE LOWDOWN ON THE NEW PRACTICE SQUAD PLAYERS
DT MAZI SMITH — This is the marquee name, if for no other reason than he was a first-round pick. Smith was the 27th overall pick out in the 2023 NFL draft when he was selected by the Dallas Cowboys out of Michigan. A former teammate of Kenneth Grant in college, Smith simply hasn't panned out of yet with 31 tackles and two sacks in three seasons with the Cowboys and New York Jets, where he was sent in the trade that moved Quinn Williams to Dallas last year.
EDGE AMARI GAINER — The most experienced of the Tuesday newcomers after Smith, Gainer played all 17 games for the Las Vegas Raiders as a rookie free agent in 2024, but all but 12 of his 392 snaps that year came on special teams. After being cut by the Raiders that year, Gainer bounced between the Raiders and Patriots practice squad in 2025.
ILB LIAM ANDERSON — An undrafted player out of Holy Cross, Anderson has appeared in four NFL games, all with the Colts between 2023-24. He played 48 snaps in those games, all on special teams.
CB JAYLIN SIMPSON — Simpson is one of two players who was with the Green Bay Packers last year when Jon-Eric Sullivan and Jeff Hafley were with that organization. Simpson was a fifth-round pick of the Colts in 2024 and spent his rookie year on the practice squad before joining the Packers last year.
WR WILL SHEPPARD — This is the other former Green Bay player, though he hasn't played an NFL regular season game yet after joining the Packers as a rookie free agent in 2025.
DL JORDAN MILLER — Miller, meanwhile, spent the past two seasons on the Denver Broncos practice squad after joining them as a rookie free agent in 2024. He's a former University of Miami player who finished his collegiate career at SMU.
THE 2026 DOLPHINS PRACTICE SQUAD
ILB Liam Anderson
T Gottlieb Ayedze
S Major Burns
EDGE Clelin Ferrell
TE Jeremiah Franklin
EDGE Amari Gainer
RB Jarquez Hunter
EDGE Rodney McGraw
DL Jordan Miller
WR Jalen Reagor
ILB Cam Riley
WR Will Sheppard
CB Jaylin Simpson
DL Mazi Smith
RB Carlos Washington Jr.
TE Tre Watson
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Alain Poupart is the publisher/editor of Miami Dolphins On SI, host of the All Dolphins Podcast, and co-host of the Dolphins Collective. Alain has covered the Miami Dolphins on a full-time basis since 1989 for various publications and media outlets, including Dolphin Digest, The Associated Press and the Dolphins team website. In addition to being a credentialed member of the Miami Dolphins press corps, Alain has covered three Super Bowls (for NFL.com, Football News and the Montreal Gazette), the annual NFL draft, the Senior Bowl, and the NFL Scouting Combine. During his almost 40 years in journalism, which began at the now-defunct Miami News, Alain has covered practically every sport at one time or another, from tennis to golf, baseball, basketball and everything in between. The career also included time as a copy editor, including work on several books, such as "Still Perfect," an inside look at the Miami Dolphins' 1972 perfect season. A native of Montreal, Canada, whose first language is French, Alain grew up a huge hockey fan but soon developed a love for all sports, including NFL football. He has lived in South Florida since the 1980s.Follow @PoupartNFL