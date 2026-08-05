What to Know About the Latest Dolphins Tryout Players

In their neverending quest to find players who can help them this year and beyond, the Miami Dolphins conducted another round of tryouts this week.

The Dolphins brought five players to the Baptist Health Training Complex on Tuesday, following the eight who had a tryout last week.

The tryouts are about identifying hidden gems or getting answers on established players as to whether they can still contribute, and those are fact-finding missions whose purpose is to unearth good prospects or potential replacements should a need arise.

The tryouts don't equate to any of the players signing at any point, but they're notable regardless, and the five who visited the Dolphins facility Tuesday were tackle Dodji Dahoue from Eastern Michigan; defensive back Keenan Garber from Kansas State; defensive back B.J. Mayes from Texas A&M; guard Michael Mokofisi from Utah; and safety Wande Owens from New Hampshire.

THE LOWDOWN ON THE LATEST TRYOUT PLAYERS

Here's what to know about this latest group of tryout players, starting with the fact that none of them has appeared in an NFL regular season game.

Dahoue, who's 6-9 and about 310 and whose name is pronounced Dah-way, was born in France and grew up in Mali after living five years in the United States. He didn't play football in high school. Took a basketball class at Santa Rosa Junior College but gave it up and started practicing at tight end during a redshirt season. Played in six games at Eastern Michigan in 2024, then started five games in 2025 before sustaining a season-ending injury.

Garber (6 feet, 188) spent time with the Minnesota Vikings, Indianapolis Colts and Detroit Lions i 2025 after being an undrafted free agent.

Mayes (6 feet, 187) went undrafted out of Texas A&M in 2025 and didn't land on a practice squad after being waived in August by the Philadelphia Eagles and then the Colts. He played four games for the Houston Gamblers in the UFL this spring.

Mokofisi (6-4, 315) was a four-year starter, though his 2024 season was cut short after seven games because of a season-ending injury. He went undrafted this year. He played on a line with 2026 first-round picks Spencer Fano and Caleb Lomu.

Owens (5-11, 210) signed as an undrafted free agent with the Buffalo Bills out of New Hampshire (after he began his collegiate career at Yale) in 2025, but spent his rookie season on injured reserve. Buffalo waived him last week.

THE FIRST ROUND OF TRYOUTS

The most prominent player among the eight who tried out for the Dolphins last week was former first-round pick Clyde Edwards-Helaire, though none of those players was signed.

Edwards-Helaire, the former Kansas City Chiefs running back, had a tryout with the Detroit Lions on Tuesday.

Among the tryout players last week were two quarterbacks (Jack Plummer and Austin Reed), along with Australian rugby player Ben Te Kura.