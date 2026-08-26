What to Know About the New Dolphins RB (And Why He Was Needed)

The foundation of the running back room for the Miami Dolphins has been hit recently, and the team is looking to an undrafted rookie to fill a hole for the time being.

Team reportedly will be signing Coleman Bennett, a 24-year-old who grew up in Fort Lauderdale. He had previously spent time in Chicago during the offseason, training camp, and the Bears' first preseason game, but was waived August 17.

Miami is still figuring out its 53-man roster but is willing to give Bennett a try amid the uncertainty. Neither Ollie Gordon II nor Donovan Edwards was spotted at practice Wednesday, leaving the team with De'Von Achane, Jaylen Wright (who had a subpar performance in their game against the New York Giants), and Carlos Washington Jr. at the position.

Bringing South Florida Talent Back Home

After his time at Cardinal Gibbons High School, Bennett played for Bucknell, an FCS team, from 2021 to 2023 before transferring to Rice, though he didn't see much action on offense there. His best college season was last year at Kennesaw State, rushing for 764 yards and four touchdowns off 157 attempts, helping the Owls win the 2025 Conference USA Championship.

He didn't just serve as a running back. As a kick returner, he earned a spot on the 2023 First Team All-Patriot League as a Return Specialist. He saw more action at Rice as a returner - 16 kick returns as opposed to two rushing attempts. Kennesaw State also got extensive use of Bennett as a wide receiver, hauling in 27 receptions for 314 yards and three touchdowns through the air.

Bennett was a factor in Chicago's 34-10 win in their first preseason game against Cleveland. On four carries, he recorded 10 yards and a touchdown at the goal line, but did not play in the Bears' following game against Cincinnati.

Versatility Can Be His Biggest Strength

Skill-wise, Bennett is a physical athlete who is tough to bring down. At 5-11 and weighing 203 pounds, he's not the fastest runner, clocking a 4.71 40-yard dash at his Pro Day. Still, he's agile with respectable upper-body strength and the ability to push away and shake off would-be tacklers.

His best trait might be his versatility, as he has experience as a running back, kick returner, and wide receiver. If given enough time to prove himself, there's likely at least one position he can be serviceable at in the long run for the Dolphins.

That said, there are concerns with Bennett, given his level of competition in college football and how it might not translate to NFL talent. Expect Bennett to get a healthy amount of snaps in Miami's preseason finale on August 28 because the biggest reason he's being signed at this time — four days before the roster cuts to 53 is to handle a lot of the work load at running back against Atlanta on Friday night.

It seems highly unlikely that Bennett has any chance of making the 53-man roster, but a good first impression could give him a shot at being signed to the practice squad.