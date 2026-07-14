Dolphins 2026 Camp RB Preview: All About Achane ... Or Is It?

The Miami Dolphins are inching ever closer to the start of another training camp, one that's filled with mystery and intrigue as the result of the most complete overhaul the franchise has seen in many years.

The Dolphins will head into this training camp with a new general manager (Jon-Eric Sullivan), new head coach (Jeff Hafley) and new quarterback (Malik Willis) since 2008 — though we could put an asterisk on 2019 when the Dolphins had Brian Flores as a first-year head coach, Ryan Fitzpatrick as a new quarterback and Chris Grier returning as GM but with more authority after the departure of Executive Vice President of Football Operations Mike Tannenbaum.

Regardless, it's a brand new day for the Miami Dolphins, and after the first steps of the offseason comes the real leadup to the 2026 regular season with training camp.

With a roster overloaded with young or unproven players, this should be one of the more interesting training camps in a while and we'll be previewing it with a series of position previews.

We continue with the running backs.

Running Back Position Breakdown

On the roster: De'Von Achane, Jaylen Wright, Ollie Gordon II, Donovan Edwards, Carlos Washington Jr., Anthony Hankerson, FB D.J. Herman

2025 stats:

Achane: 16 games, 1350 rushing yards, 5.7 average, 8 TD, 67 catches for 488 yards and 4 TD

Wright: 10 games, 288 rushing yards, 4.1 average, 2 TD

Gordon: 17 games, 199 rushing yards, 2.8 average, 3 TD

Projected depth chart: De'Von Achane, Ollie Gordon II, Jaylen Wright

Offseason moves: FB Alec Ingold signed with L.A. Chargers as an unrestricted free agent ... signed Le'Veon Moss, Anthony Hankerson and FB D.J. Herman as undrafted rookie free agents ... placed Moss on the reserve/retired list .... Signed Carlos Washington Jr. as a free agent ... signed De'Von Achane to a contract extension

Training camp QBs one year ago: De'Von Achane, Jaylen Wright, Ollie Gordon II, Alexander Mattison, Nate Noel, FB Alec Ingold

Position better or worse than at the end of the 2025 season: Considering it's basically the exact same cast of characters minus Ingold, it's difficult to rate this as anything other than worse, though we need to include the caveat that Ingold's role could be handled by an extra tight end like rookie third-round pick Will Kacmarek. So it just might be a wash after all.

THE THREE BIGGEST QUESTIONS AT RUNNING BACK

1. What more can Achane do?

De'Von Achane was named team MVP by the South Florida media members who cover the team and there probably wasn't a close second, all respect to the impressive seasons turned in by Jordyn Brooks and Aaron Brewer, and the Dolphins rewarded him with that contract extension as he heads into his fourth season. Achane has been the focal point of the offense the past two seasons — yes, even with Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle around — but he's got less help now that those two are gone. The question, though, is exactly how much more the Dolphins can ask of Achane when in reality him being able to match or come close to matching what he did in 2025 would be very significant.

2. Can Gordon and/or Wright step up?

The big fear at running back is that something happens to Achane that knocks him out of the lineup for any significant period of time because he's probably the most indispensable player on offense right now. Yes, even more so than Malik Willis because the drop-off at quarterback right now might not be as significant as that at running back because Gordon and Wright just haven't done enough yet to inspire major confidence. Yes, there have been flashes here and there, but those have been too few and far between. The Dolphins need more than one productive running back, so it's on Gordon and/or Wright to get it done.

3. Could any other running back make an impact?

The Dolphins are offering all sorts of opportunities throughout their roster based on where they are as a franchise, and that includes running back. The Dolphins obviously want to see Gordon and Wright pan out, but Jon-Eric Sullivan and Jeff Hafley aren't tied to either, so the door is open if Edwards, Hankerson or Washington can impress enough in camp.