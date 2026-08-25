What to Make of the Trey Moore Update, Plus Other Injury Updates

The Miami Dolphins have more clarity on the status of rookie linebacker Trey Moore, and the news isn't great but not the worst-case scenario either.

Head coach Jeff Hafley revealed before practice Tuesday morning that Moore will have to undergo surgery in the aftermath of the ankle injury he sustained in the preseason loss against the New York Giants. Hafley added he was hoping Moore would be able to return at some point during the 2026 season.

The Dolphins likely will be placing Moore on injured reserve either Sunday or Monday to give him the ability to return. Teams are allowed to designate eight players to return from IR during the season, and can use two of those designations on roster cutdown day, which will be Sunday.

Any player placed on IR before Sunday is ineligible to play for that team this season — barring an injury settlement and not before a waiting period.

The Dolphins also are likely to put cornerbacks Storm Duck and Darrell Baker Jr. on the Reserve/PUP list, which would mean they'd be out for at least the first four games.

GRANT'S UNCERTAIN STATUS

Moore is one of several notable players who have missed practice time with injuries, but most of them are expected to be ready for the start of the regular season, including Jordyn Brooks and Zach Sieler.

But 2025 first-round pick Kenneth Grant would fal linto the category of question mark based on Hafley saying that Grant would not practice this week and would be doubtful for next week.

Grant has been out for practice for more than a week with a lower-body injury.

Hafley was asked whether he was concerned about Grant not being available for the season opener against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on September 13.

"He's week to week, so I think, of course, there's going to be concern," Hafley said. "If I felt like he was going to for sure be back next week, I would tell you that. Am I hopeful he will be? Yeah. But there's always going to be concern until I see a guy out there. So while I'm hopeful he'll be out there, until he has his helmet, shoulder pads and he's practicing with us, I'm going to have concern for sure."

THE OUTLOOK AT LINEBACKER

Moore was a lock to make the 53 before the injury, considering he seemingly already had earned a starting spot and his absence would open a roster spot for another linebacker to make the team.

Moore is the only player on the roster listed as an edge/linebacker, though his role looks more like linebacker than edge.

The other linebackers on the roster are Jordyn Brooks, Tyrel Dodson, Willie Gay Jr., Harrison, Jacob Rodriguez, Kyle Louis, Jackson Woodard, and newcomers Cam Riley, Stephen Dix Jr. and Jehaim Thomas.

Louis will make the 53-man roster, but he's also been getting snaps at safety.

Brooks and Rodriguez should be the only sure things to be on the 53 to start the season, though we'd suspect they'll be joined by Harrison and Dodson, with other possibilities led by Woodard and Gay.